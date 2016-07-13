NFL won't discipline LeSean McCoy for alleged incident

Less than a week after the Pennsylvania Attorney General closed its investigation into Bills running back LeSean McCoy and a fight outside Philadelphia's Recess Lounge club back in February, the NFL has done the same.
The league will not punish McCoy, an NFL spokesman told NFL Media's Mike Garafolo on Wednesday. McCoy and three others stood accused of allegedly assaulting a pair of off-duty police officers but was never formally charged. At the time of the incident, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted that the Bills were preparing for life without McCoy for at least a few games.