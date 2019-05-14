Around the NFL

NFL weighs in on Pelicans getting No. 1 NBA pick

Published: May 14, 2019 at 02:22 PM

And the ping pong ball dropped for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans came away from the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery -- aka the Zion Williamson sweepstakes -- with the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of what many predict will be the most high-profile offseason in NBA history, with myriad elite players headed to free agency, the lottery was as big as ever with the top team having the opportunity to take Williamson.

Williamson, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound freshman forward out of Duke, is seen by many as the most-hyped potential first-overall pick since LeBron James.

Prior to the lottery, the New York Jets were sending well wishes to the New York Knicks and after the ball dropped, many in the NFL world took to social media to weigh in.

The Knicks were in the final four along with the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies and Pelicans, but it's to New Orleans that No. 1 goes.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

