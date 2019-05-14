Jets tweet Knicks good luck before 2019 NBA Draft lottery

The New York Jets feel they hit the lottery this offseason by importing Le'Veon Bell, C.J. Mosley and others.

They're hoping their basketball-playing counterparts get to experience that feeling, too.

Here's Gang Green's note of support to the long-suffering Knicks franchise ahead of tonight's NBA draft lottery at 8:30 ET. New York sports doesn't get any nicer.

Just imagine if the Knicks land Zion Williamson with the top pick. The City That Never Sleeps could feature a successful Jets and Knicks title hunt for the first time since astronauts landed on the moon.

Zion's arrival would also tie the Knicks and Giants together forever with top picks out of Duke.

Your thoughts on that, Daniel Jones?