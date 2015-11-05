NFL Week 9 game picks: Patriots, Broncos roll on; Panthers fall

We're halfway home ... and, thankfully, alllmost done with the bye weeks.
Six -- count 'em -- six teams are off this week, which will at least make the standings easier to read. Unless you're used to reading baseball standings and seeing the Baltimore Orioles 30.5 games back. Speaking of Baltimore, the Ravens are one of the teams off this week, along with the Texans, Cardinals, Lions, Seahawks and Chiefs. We still have 13 games on the ledger, however, including some business getting sorted out in the NFC East ...
That's cold, Chris. (But perfect.)
The Eagles travel to Dallas in what amounts to a huge game. Phllly can't afford to drop to 1-3 in the division. Chris' Bears play a rare contest in San Diego on Monday night, which would qualify as a must-win for both teams. And those aren't even the attractive matchups. We also have the Broncos at Colts, Dolphins at Bills and Packers at Panthers. Good stuff. And don't forget, you can drop a line about any of these matchups, and I will answer with football or Star Trek. @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 9-5 on his predictions for Week 8, giving him a record of 73-46 so far this season. How will he fare in Week 9? His picks are below.
**Not-so-fun fact:** Cobb, who was supposed to be the WR1 in this offense following
[Jordy Nelson](/player/jordynelson/1032/profile)'s preseason knee injury, has just 132 receiving yards and zero touchdowns over his last four games. Maybe that shoulder is still bothering him.
**Crazy stat:** New England has won 20 of its last 22 games, playoffs included, outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game over that span. So much for parity, right?
**Crazy stat:** Whisenhunt was 4-31 over his last 35 games. Interim head coach Mike Mularkey is 16-32 lifetime. Get excited.
**Crazy stat:** Last season, Buffalo
[led the NFL](http://www.nfl.com/stats/categorystats?seasonType=REG&offensiveStatisticCategory=null&d-447263-n=1&d-447263-o=2&d-447263-p=1&d-447263-s=PASSING_SACKED&tabSeq=2&season=2014&role=OPP&Submit=Go&archive=true&conference=null&defensiveStatisticCategory=TEAM_PASSING&qualified=false) with 54 sacks. This year, the
[Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF) have all of 11,
[tied for 29th](http://www.nfl.com/stats/categorystats?tabSeq=2&season=2015&seasonType=REG&role=OPP&d-447263-n=1&d-447263-o=2&d-447263-p=1&conference=ALL&defensiveStatisticCategory=TEAM_PASSING&d-447263-s=PASSING_SACKED). Rex Ryan's sweater vest is not getting it done.
**Historical symmetry:** This one has major playoff implications. Did you know these two teams have met seven times in the postseason, including two NFC Championship Games (1974 and 1976)? Minnesota won both.
**Relevant stat:** Opposing passers post a 132.5 passer rating when throwing at
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ) cornerback
[Antonio Cromartie](/player/antoniocromartie/2495822/profile).
**Fun fact:** The
[Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT) have tackled receivers as soon as they've caught the ball 40 times this season, most in the league. And as maligned as the secondary was last season, Pittsburgh was second in the NFL in that category last year. #tackling
**Fun fact:** The Bucs' last postseason game -- which was also Jon Gruden's -- came at home versus the
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) and
[Eli Manning](/player/elimanning/2505996/profile) in the 2007 playoffs. New York, of course, went on to win the
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl).
**[Fantasy](http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball) note:** Freeman has been
*dominant* in fantasy this season -- he's
[No.1 among RBs](http://fantasy.nfl.com/research/scoringleaders#researchScoringLeaders=researchScoringLeaders%2C%2Fresearch%2Fscoringleaders%253Fposition%253D2%2526statCategory%253Dstats%2526statSeason%253D2015%2526statType%253DseasonStats%2526statWeek%253D9%2Creplace) and has more than
*twice* as many fantasy points as the seventh-best RB.
**Fun fact:** Only one NFL quarterback has a lower passer rating than Luck's 71.6:
[Ryan Mallett](/player/ryanmallett/2495443/profile), who is not currently employed as an NFL quarterback.
**Relevant stat:** For all the
[Tony Romo](/player/tonyromo/2505354/profile) haters out there, this Bud's for you: Since he was named the
[Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL)' starter, they're 77-48 with him and 6-14 without. Read that again.
**Historical symmetry:**
[Philip Rivers](/player/philiprivers/2506121/profile) is on pace to finish with 486 completions and 5,506 yards. Not only would those set new single-season NFL records, but they would top the all-time career bests of the man he replaced in the QB chair in San Diego.
[Drew Brees](/player/drewbrees/2504775/profile) had 468 completions -- the current record -- and 5,476 yards for the
[Saints](/teams/neworleanssaints/profile?team=NO) in 2011.
**Fun fact:**
[Browns](/teams/clevelandbrowns/profile?team=CLE) tight end
[Gary Barnidge](/player/garybarnidge/1060/profile) has caught 40 passes this season. From 2008 to 2014, he had 44 -- total.
