NFL Week 9 game picks: Patriots, Broncos roll on; Panthers fall

Wouldn't it be so characteristic of the 2015 season -- during which seemingly anything can happen -- if the Patriots were to fall to the Redskins? No. The Kirk Cousins magic fails to capture the NFL's version of Mordor. Washington might keep it close for three quarters at Gillette, but given that the Redskins' strength is its front seven, this matchup is not ripe for an upset. New England has proven it can win without running ( see: Week 7), and while Tom Brady has been sacked 18 times, it's come in 307 dropbacks.