NFL Week 7: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) The Steelers built a comfortable 27-7 lead in the third quarter. From there, it slowly was whittled away as ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ saw two interceptions give Tennessee life. Getting the ball back down three points with 2:35 left in the fourth quarter after an end-zone INT, ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ maneuvered his squad into field goal range. ﻿Stephen Gostkowski﻿ , whose been on a rollercoaster season, lined up the game-tying 45-yard field goal. He pushed it wide right. Pittsburgh hung on despite getting outplayed in the second half. After forcing a three-and-out and scoring their own FG to open a 20-point second-half lead, the Steelers (6-0) allowed the Titans (5-1) to gobble up 200 yards on the next five possessions to claw their way back in it. In that timeframe, the Steelers offense turned it over twice had a three-and-out. Pittsburgh's quick start, coupled with Gostkowski's miss, was enough to keep the Steelers undefeated. Pittsburgh is also perfect when generating a 20-point lead -- 213-0-1 in such games.

2) Big Ben got off to a hot start slinging pinpoint passes all over the field, including a bullseye between defenders to ﻿Diontae Johnson﻿ to open the scoring. Third downs were the key to the game for the Steelers. Pittsburgh went 13 of 18 on third downs, including eight of nine in the first half. The chain-moving offense -- 23 first downs -- allowed the Steelers to earn a 36:37 time of possession advantage and kept ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ on the sideline for the bulk of the first half. Pittsburgh scored on its first four possessions, including three touchdowns. The Titans' defense looked gassed for much of the tilt. Three INTs, including an end-of-half heave, however, gave the Titans life late. While the past few weeks were the ﻿Chase Claypool﻿ show, this Sunday it was ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿'s turn in the spotlight. With ﻿Malcolm Butler﻿ shutting down Claypool, JuJu caught nine passes for 85 yards, including a bevy of big first downs in big spots. Smith-Shuster was a key reason the Steelers converted so well on third downs. Johnson (9/80/2) also returned for a big day before hobbling off with an injury. When the Steelers are healthy, they have the weapons to spread the ball around with the best. It's not just one WR who can win on any given day.

3) The Titans looked like a team playing their third game in 13 days. The defense that couldn't get off the field early and rarely got pressure. Tannehill was off-target early and was under siege. It took until after halftime for Henry to find his legs. Credit ﻿T.J. Watt﻿ with wreaking havoc all over the field, crushing Henry and badgering Tannehill. The Titans did find life in the second half, thanks to A.J. Brown. The YAC monster took a short pass for a 73-yard TD gallop to give Tennessee hope. Brown (6/153/1) kept making plays as the Titans scrapped back into the game. When the WR is healthy and Henry is pounding it on the ground Tennessee is tough to handle. Given how the game was trending, had Gostkowski forced overtime, it could be the Titans who moved to 6-0. Instead, the Steelers are the last undefeated team in the AFC.