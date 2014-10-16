NFL Week 7 game picks: Cowboys, Chargers each get sixth win

Cleveland has shown it can put up the points. Stopping people had been the problem ... that is, until Mike Pettine's guys put the clamps on the Steelers last Sunday. We're guessing the good folks at CBS were seriously hoping this would be Johnny Football vs. Blake Redshirt in Jacksonville. Won't be happening -- and thank goodness. Brian Hoyer, the man who has kept Johnny Manziel on the Browns' bench, has performed quite effectively this season. He ranks fourth in the NFL in yards per attempt (8.21) and third in interception percentage (0.7). Meanwhile, Blake Bortles has gotten an opportunity to play and learn the ropes as opposed to wearing a baseball hat on the Jaguars' sideline. Speaking of, do Jacksonville's caps bear that awful two-tone color scheme, too? Either way, considering the QB stories, this contest should be more entertaining than your father's -- or, well, your -- typical Browns-Jags game. #CLEvsJAX