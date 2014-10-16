NFL Week 7 game picks: Cowboys, Chargers each get sixth win

Week 7 game picks are in, and they feature some seriously fun matchups:
» Carolina at Green Bay: Two hot quarterbacks facing off.
» Kansas City at San Diego: Maybe the best game of the weekend.
» San Francisco at Denver: OK, so you probably like this one better.
This slate of games should tell us much. Like, will the Giants continue to own the Cowboysin Dallas, or will the latter not suffer a letdown following a huge win in Seattle? And does Pete Carroll's team fall to a Rams squad that has played the Seahawks tough before? Speaking of ...
While this just feels like the kind of game the Bills could blow at home, I have the #BillsMafia's back, here. Yes, I even moved Buffalo up in the latest Power Rankings, because of the plays Kyle Orton has been making in the passing game. So the guy with a crop duster befitting a NASCAR crew chief hasn't been perfect. He's still giving the club something EJ Manuel couldn't: The ability to connect downfield. Orton is no Checkdown Charlie ... or Outlet Oscar ... or Flat-Pass Phil. OK, you get it. Orton is averaging 7.5 yards per attempt, more than a yard better than Manuel (6.4).
One wonders if Teddy Bridgewater has gotten out of the cold tub yet, given the rough outing he had against the Lions, who lead the NFL in sacks. He shouldn't worry; the Bills only rank second in that category. #MINvsBUF
If the Saints are legitimately going to get their season back on track, they must win in Detroit. That New Orleans offensive line will have to block its butt off against a Lions front that got eight sacks and seemingly knocked down Teddy Bridgewater every other play in last week's win over the Vikings. Pierre Thomas was a big factor in the Saints' Week 5 win over the Bucs, collecting more than 100 yards from scrimmage, including 77 through the air. His pass-catching prowess (he led all backs with 77 catches in 2013) could come in handy against the NFL's second-best rushing defense -- then again, Detroit also has the top-ranked pass defense and overall defense.
To prevail, the Lions will have to get something from their own running backs. Coach Jim Caldwell's ground game has given Matthew Stafford nothing in terms of support, producing just 86.3 yards per game and 3.22 yards per carry. Both figures rank in the bottom five of the league. #NOvsDET
Not trusting this Carolina defense until it starts playing ball. The unit has been nothing short of abysmal the past few weeks, even weaker than that U2 album I was forced to absorb. Speaking of unsolicited music, the Panthers' secondary has given the team's fans the blues lately. It hasn't helped that the front seven has given up 6.19 rushing yards on first downs, providing opposing quarterbacks with second-and-manageable and third-and-even-more-manageable situations. Enter Eddie Lacy, who, with just 306 yards on the ground this year, is due to have a 30-carry, 144-yard outburst for the Packers. Maybe this is the week. If not, well, then enter the Rodge -- again. #CARvsGB
On the other side of the coin, I must point out -- at the risk of ticking off every Colts fan who doesn't want to hear one iota of criticism about their quarterback -- that Andrew Luck is no stranger to turning it over. Love the guy, but he has eight giveaways this year, and he's gotten away with a couple throws that should have been picked. If he can protect the ball, this matchup is his. #CINvsIND
My feeling is, Smith will be effective enough for the Chiefs to potentially steal this one. He'll need to do it off of play-action and with a game plan that calls for 18 to 20 carries for Jamaal Charles and another 10 for Knile Davis. Chargers cornerbacks Brandon Flowers and Jason Verrett are enjoying outstanding campaigns, even if Derek Carr gave the Bolts' secondary something to think about a time or three last week. Flowers has missed some practice time with a groin issue, but if he's good to go on Sunday, he'll be more than motivated, given that San Diego's facing the club that unexpectedly (and weirdly) let him go. And Verrett is a certifiable Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate. Great uni matchup, too. #KCvsSD
When I was 11 years old, my dad took me to see the Giants play the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 15 for the NFC East title. Three dudes sporting trucker hats, Tom Selleck 'staches (it was 1985) and Lawrence Taylor "No. 56" jerseys sat in front of us, yelling the whole game. What was an anomaly then might manifest as a glaring trend this week. I wouldn't be surprised to see 50,000 of those dudes taking in Giants-Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday ... #NoHomeFieldAdvantage.
This feels like a game that the Giants can win; after all, Eli Manning has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of his five starts at JerrahWorld. That said, we're choosing to trust Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, whose unit -- which allowed the Seahawks to gain all of 206 yards in last week's win -- has surpassed all expectations this season. #NYGvsDAL
Was pondering whether this could be a game in which both offenses start slowly and the point total tops off in the low 20s. Then I reversed field like Gerald Willhite and Terrence Flagler, quickly rejecting that notion for the following reasons:
1) Peyton Manning won't leave the plays on the field that St. Louis' Austin Davis did last Monday.
2) Broncos receivers know how to run pass routes.
3) Colin Kaepernick will give a Denver defense that struggled against Russell Wilson's mobility all it can handle.
On the flip side, 49ers fans hit me up on Twitter about their secondary's struggles versus the Rams. Bear in mind, the defensive backfield has helped hold opposing quarterbacks to a subpar passer rating of 73.7. Still, Tramaine Brock and Chris Culliver must perform their butts off in Denver on Sunday night. So who wins? Would love to hear your take @HarrisonNFL. #SFvsDEN
Unfortunately, Butt Fumble II probably won't be going down in New England. Still, there is a chance Geno Smith hits one of his own linemen in the arse with an errant throw ... so we have that to look forward to.
Truth be told, the Jets came out playing hard last Sunday, making things more difficult for Peyton Manning than the video highlights from their loss to the Broncos would make it seem. If Gang Green is to have a chance Thursday, it'll have to do the same against Tom Brady, who has absolutely balled out the past two weeks. One interesting thing to watch: How the Patriots divide running back duties between Shane Vereen and Brandon Bolden (with Stevan Ridley out for the year). #NYJvsNE