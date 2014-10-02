NFL Week 5 game picks: Bengals stay perfect; Cardinals fall

This should be one of the week's top-flight matchups. New England will not play as poorly as it did in Kansas City on Monday night. (This isn't 1992.) That said, the Patriots' run defense is going to have to step up, starting with the defensive line; Vince Wilfork can't be playing every snap against a Bengals ground game that will be used time and again. Giovani Bernard will get at least 20 touches, while Jeremy Hill should continue flat dealin'. Speaking of flat, will Cincinnati come out that way on the road following a bye? Perhaps. Even so, New England is dealing with a short week after that debacle in Arrowhead. If the Pats lose this game -- and I think it will be close -- it is definitely time to bench the best player in franchise history for a guy who threw a meaningless touchdown pass in garbage time against the Chiefs. #CINvsNE