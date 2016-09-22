NFL Week 3 game picks: Broncos, Eagles each suffer first defeat

Denver has surpassed most expectations early with Trevor Siemian. If the Broncos can go 12-4 with him at quarterback, which seems possible, they will secure a legit chance to run the table at home in the postseason again. This matchup with Cincy presents one of the toughest challenges on their schedule. The Bengals are still without Vontaze Burfict, but they're at home after spending the first two weeks on the road. With the crowd behind them, I think they'll win. Cincinnati certainly does NOT want to fall to 1-2 -- especially considering unbeaten Baltimore and Pittsburgh both having winnable contests this weekend. The Bengals must get touchdowns -- not field goals -- in the red zone. C.J. Anderson could go off in this contest, as the Bengals have allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL thus far. #DENvsCIN