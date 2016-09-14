Giants call out Josh Norman for not covering Brown

The New York Giants have more beef with Josh Norman.

This time, though, Odell Beckham is finally not involved.

Victor Cruz decided to serve up the hot takes to Norman in this latest spat with one of the league's premier cornerbacks, saying he was surprised the Washington Redskins' standout didn't shadow Steelers receiver Antonio Brown for the entire game in the Redskins' season-opening loss on Monday night.

"Going in I thought he was going to follow A.B. all over the place but he didn't so it is what it is. He made his choice," Cruz told the New York Post on Wednesday. "Especially if he calls himself -- I don't call him this, he calls himself -- the best corner in the league, then you have to cover the best receivers on the other team."

Norman told reporters after the game, one where Brown repeatedly beat the Redskins other cornerback Bashaud Breeland for big plays, that it wasn't his call to not follow around the game's best wideout.

"Like I said, our faith is trusting coach (Joe) Barry, coach Perry Fewell. That's why the guys brought me here," Norman said. "Faith in me to do my job and not question one thing in the game plan."

Apparently Cruz and the Giants didn't see those comments. Or they just didn't believe them.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins chimed in on the issue after Cruz, throwing his shade on the Redskins cornerback for not taking over the Brown situation on Monday Night Football.

"I think when you're paying somebody $70 mil, there shouldn't be no game plan," Jenkins said. "The game plan should be: You're on this guy. That's what it is."

The Giants don't believe Norman and the Redskins will make the same call when the Redskins travel to New York in Week 3. They fully expect Norman to man up on Beckham then.

"I'd be a little surprised, yeah, given the circumstances, if he doesn't follow Odell around the field I'd be a little surprised, to be honest," Cruz said.