NFL Week 2 game picks: Jags upend Pats; Vikings over Packers

The Giants spoil Dallas' home opener. They did precisely that nine years ago -- also in Week 2, also on "Sunday Night Football" -- in the grand opening of Jerry World (sort of). Hard to believe it's been that many years since the palatial football estate opened. Unfortunately, for all its wonder, the stadium just doesn't present a hostile environment for visiting teams. It's as if teams enjoy playing there. Big Blue won there in a defensive slugfest -- and in Dak Prescott's first start -- back in 2016. The G-Men will probably play eight in the box against Dallas -- even on a few obvious passing downs, much like the Panthers did in Week 1, daring Prescott to beat them through the air. The Saquon Barkley-Ezekiel Elliott RB duel is pretty rad. Dallas needs this win more than the Giants, given the Cowboys' schedule and the perception in some corners that they're already done. Meanwhile, New York needs to close the deal, unlike last week.