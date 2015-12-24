NFL Week 16 game picks: Cards nip Pack; Pats earn home-field

Good grief, we have some cruddy games this weekend. "Kellen Moore ... Tyrod Taylor ... It's the NFL on FOX!!!" Buffalo wins, not because Moore stinks, but because he's going to see looks he has no idea what to do with. When it comes to preparing for Rex Ryan's scheme, the young lefty probably would get more out of binge-playing Madden 16 than reflecting on the play he saw from Matt Cassel over the last few weeks. Taylor certainly has been better than most expected, but have you ever seen an emptier stat than his 100-plus passer rating? Taylor will find the going tough against a Dallas defense that Brandon Marshall believes is much better than some analysts think. Of course, the Jets' star receiver also pointed out that the Cowboys aren't getting turnovers. Their scant total of nine takeaways is easily the lowest in the league. If you have any other creative uses of the word "scant," please send them my way ( @HarrisonNFL). Trying to incorporate it more. #DALvsBUF