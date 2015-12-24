NFL Week 16 game picks: Cards nip Pack; Pats earn home-field

It might as well be playoff time ...
The way things are shaking out, more playoff scenarios could be decided this week than next. That includes the final NFC wild-card spot (courtesy of the Lake Minnetonka offense), at least one AFC wild-card bid (#ChiefsKingdom), as well as home-field advantage for those always-on-a-playoff-bye New England Patriots. That's not all. The Cardinals can clinch a first-round bye. The Texans might wrap up the AFC South, as well. All of which might make Week 17 anticlimactic.
For all of my thoughts on this week's action, take a look below. As always, feel free to share your hot sports opinion, fresh out the oven: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 10-6 on his predictions for Week 15, giving him a record of 134-90 so far this season. How will he fare in Week 16? His picks are below.
Baltimore has been decimated by injuries on defense this season. At least the offense is averaging 11 points per game over the past three weeks! That's one point per player. Pretty strong. Sunday's game marks an opportunity for Pittsburgh to almost close the door on the Jets' hope for that sixth playoff spot. #PITvsBAL
In case you were wondering, New England has now won at least 12 games for six consecutive seasons. In this day and age of parity ball -- Paul Tagliabue's vision of the NFL in the aughts -- that's a remarkable stat. Well, on Sunday, Stephen Gostkowski hits from 53 yards out to provide New England with a 13th regular-season win for the first time since 2011. #NEvsNYJ
*You* try writing a
[Texans](/teams/houstontexans/profile?team=HOU)-
[Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) preview in late December. Brutal.
Actually, with a win here by the Texans and a Colts loss in Miami, the AFC South belongs to Houston.
The challenge for Mettenberger in delivering the upset versus Bill O'Brien's pesky squad will be dealing with a pass rush that has posted 36 sacks this season. Over the last two weeks, Tennessee's ground "attack" has accounted for a total of 83 yards (at 2.4 yards per carry), so ... J.J. Watt and company can pretty much sprint to the quarterback with no worries. #HOUvsTEN
Kansas City moves to 10-5 en route to eventually securing the top wild-card spot. #CLEvsKC
ALREADY COMPLETED
If you remember this matchup last year, Kirk Cousins put up huge numbers only to lose in the end. In the postgame, Cary Williams complained about Chip Kelly overworking the Eagles in practice -- yes, in the postgame of a 37-34 Philly win. The Eagles have only reached that point total once this season, doing so against the shoddy Saints defense. ("Shoddy" wasn't the word I initially was thinking of using, but it's as close as I can get without losing my job.) Chip Kelly's offense has had trouble putting up points all season. The Eagles have eclipsed 30 points just three times, with the latest being a 35-point effort in New England a few weeks ago ... when three scores came via special teams/defense. #WASvsPHI