Kirk Cousins files trademark for 'You Like That'

Kirk Cousins is making it official. The Washington Redskins quarterback has filed a trademark for his now iconic phrase "You Like That."

The outburst (and vine seen around the world) was made famous following the Redskins' comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 25. En route back to the locker room, Cousins shouted to a CSN Sportsnet camera "You Like That!" and history was made. Since then, the vine has racked up over 26 million views (and endless amounts of joy).

ESPN's Darren Rovell first reported the news.

Per Rovell, Cousins filed the trademark two days after the game. The trademark, if approved, would apply towards bumper stickers, home decor, posters, clothing and electronic billboard advertising bearing the catch-phrase.

And, of course, here's the vine once more for good measure: