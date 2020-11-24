NFL Week 15 Saturday doubleheader: Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers

The Week 15 games between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers will be played on Saturday, Dec. 19 as part of a doubleheader on NFL Network.
The Bills-Broncos game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and Panthers-Packers is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
The NFL had designated five potential games which could be played on Saturday that week with contests between the Lions and Titans, the Jets and Rams and the Texans and Colts as the other three potential swing games.