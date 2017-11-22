NFL Week 12 game picks: Rams edge Saints; Falcons roll on

Wouldn't it be something if the Giants pulled off another upset four days after upending the Chiefs? In order to do that, they must get pressure on Kirk Cousins, who has played at a high level all season, despite a banged-up offensive line, no Jordan Reed and inconsistency galore from the rest of his pass-catchers. Washington is slowly getting healthier, and despite them being on a short week, I like the Redskins at home. Back to Kirk's hard luck for a second: Cousins is on pace to become the second quarterback in NFL history to start 10 or more games in a season with a 100-plus passer rating and a losing record. Welcome to what's been Drew Brees' world the last couple of years.