Analysis

NFL Week 12 game picks: Rams edge Saints; Falcons roll on

Published: Nov 22, 2017 at 07:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Elliot_Harrison_1400x1000
Elliot Harrison

Pro football on Thanksgiving Day is steeped in tradition ...

It goes all the way back to the 1920s, like a famous game in 1920, when Cardinals punter Paddy Driscoll did everything he could to kick away from the most important rookie in NFL history, the Bears' Red Grange. The Lions started entertaining foes on Turkey Day every year starting in 1934, facing that same Chicago team (with Grange in his last year). After a brief hiatus during World War II, the holiday tradition resumed with the Lions hosting the Rams in 1945. That would be a day known for Jim Benton posting over 300 yards receiving. That record would stand until the Chiefs' Stephone Paige broke it 40 years later.

It wasn't until 1969 that Detroit hosted the Vikings, a game where the weather conditions got progressively worse until the field was covered in snow in the second half.

Just three years prior to that, the Cowboys started their own Thanksgiving Day tradition, besting the Browns behind Don Meredith's passing and Don Perkins' 100-yard rushing day. Dallas' opponents this Thanksgiving will be the Chargers, who first played on Thanksgiving in 1964 against the Bills. Interesting matchup, given that they would play again in the AFL Championship Game a month later.

Actually, the Chargers and Bills would face off the following Thanksgiving and meet in the championship later that year ... again. If either are to make the postseason this year, they had better get wins this weekend. You'll see both of those picks below, along with the Lions and Vikings and everybody else. Even the Browns. Much thanks for your take ... @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Now, let's get to it!

Elliot Harrison went 8-6 on his predictions for Week 11, giving him a record of 96-64 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 12? His picks are below:

THURSDAY GAMES

Wouldn't it be something if the Giants pulled off another upset four days after upending the Chiefs? In order to do that, they must get pressure on Kirk Cousins, who has played at a high level all season, despite a banged-up offensive line, no Jordan Reed and inconsistency galore from the rest of his pass-catchers. Washington is slowly getting healthier, and despite them being on a short week, I like the Redskins at home. Back to Kirk's hard luck for a second: Cousins is on pace to become the second quarterback in NFL history to start 10 or more games in a season with a 100-plus passer rating and a losing record. Welcome to what's been Drew Brees' world the last couple of years.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

