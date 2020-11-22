NFL Week 11: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) ﻿Taysom Hill﻿'s first NFL game as a full-time quarterback turned into a blowout beatdown of rival Atlanta (3-7), pushing the Saints (8-2) to 4-0 in the NFC South and keeping New Orleans atop the division as we reach Thanksgiving. In the first half, the offense was a rudimentary operation, lacking the creativity we expected from Sean Payton and Hill. Still, the QB threw some darts to get the Saints the halftime lead. In the final two quarters, the offense blossomed, with Hill using play-action passes to loosen up the Falcons defense. Two deep underthrows to ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ (one wiped out by penalty) underscored the differences between the offense with ﻿Drew Brees﻿ and Hill. After not deploying a designed QB run in the first half, Hill plunged in for a fourth-down TD that gave the Saints an eight-point lead, which felt like a 20-point lead with how well the defense was playing. Hill added a couple more runs on key downs late and finished the scoring with another TD scamper. It wasn't a ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿-type run-first offense from Payton, but the second half showed what it could be until Brees returns. No one expected a perfect game from Hill. His bombs were woefully underthrown, he had a couple other wayward passes and took a few sacks. It wasn't ﻿Steve Young﻿-level great, but Hill showed promise as a passer, zipping balls over the middle with velocity, the ability to throw on the move, and got to the right read most times. Hill completed 78.3% of his 23 pass attempts for 10.1 yards per attempt. Playing a weak Falcons defense certainly helped, but the Saints have to like what they saw in Hill's first extended time as a passer. His rapport with ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ (9/104) is a great sign. Payton proved once again that he is among the premiere play-callers in the NFL regardless of who is under center.