NFL Week 1 viewer's guide

Expect a heavy dose of Toby Gerhart. The free-agent signee should tote the rock plenty in Week 1 as the Jags try to keep the Eagles' offense off the field. (The countdown to the Blake Bortles era officially starts.)

Chip Kelly's offense had 4,110 passing yards and 2,566 rushing yards in 2013. Nick Foles comes off a magical statistical season and gets a plum matchup with a shallow Jags' D. We get our first glimpse of how big a leap the offense can make in Kelly's second season.

Who will win? All five Around The NFL writers pick the Eagles.

Coming off an ACL tear, Brian Hoyer struggled on throws of 10-plus yards this preseason, completing just 3 of 13 passes. If that doesn't improve, it's going to be a long, long, long day against Dick LeBeau's defense.

Speaking of the Steelers' defense, Ryan Shazier will be a rare rookie starter for the legendary coach. He's one to watch, but the entire unit will need to shake off some wanting preseason performances.

Who will win? All five Around The NFL writers pick the Steelers.

Who doesn't like watching a sledgehammer slamming into a cinderblock wall? That is what watching Adrian Peterson ram into St. Louis' dominant defensive line is going to be like in this battle of wills.

Who will win? All five Around The NFL writers pick the Vikings.

Bill Belichick finally has playmakers on the defensive side of the ball to allow his creative juices to flow. It will be interesting to see how he utilizes the uber-skills of Darrelle Revis. Oh, and in case you haven't been following football for the past six months, Mr. Robert James Gronkowski is expected to finally be back.

Ryan Tannehill's move-it-or-lose-it year starts Sunday. The battered quarterback must prove he can guide coordinator Bill Lazor's shiny new system -- especially if the deep-ball issues persist. He'll get a stiff test in Week 1.

Who will win? Four of five Around The NFL writers pick the Patriots.

Raiders fans got their wish: Derek Carr will debut his explosive arm in Week 1, the first Raiders rookie signal-caller to receive that honor. He'll have to overcome Rex Ryan (7-3 against rookies as a head coach) and a plethora of blitzes.

A thousand eyes and one will be on Geno Smith's every dropback. As important will be a Jets front seven tasked with protecting a hollow back end. Last year it allowed Oakland to rack up 150 yards on the ground. You can bet the Raiders will ride Maurice Jones-Drew and Darren McFadden a lot with the rookie at the helm.

Who will win? All five Around The NFL writers pick the Jets.

Jamaal Charles led the Chiefs in rushes, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season. He'll be even more important for quarterback Alex Smith in Week 1 without the suspended Dwayne Bowe.

Much will be made of Jake Locker's play, but we want to see how the Titans' new 3-4 front takes on a suspect Chiefs offensive line. Ray Horton has a history of dominant defenses, but it hasn't looked the part thus far as he tries to mold 4-3 players into his style.

Who will win? Three of five Around The NFL writers pick the Chiefs.

It's all about the new coordinators in this matchup. Hue Jackson looks to be more ground-heavy with Giovani Bernard and rookie Jeremy Hill. On defense, Paul Guenther has a tougher task replacing Mike Zimmer. Getting a healthy body-mover in Geno Atkins will make life easier.

The Ravens will unfurl a new offense under coordinator Gary Kubiak -- one of the more underrated play-callers. His style should meld with Joe Flacco's strengths. How the team handles life without Ray Rice in Week 1 will be something to watch.

Who will win? Four of five Around The NFL writers pick the Ravens.

The younger, revamped Saints' offense gets to take flight in the Georgia Dome. New Orleans went 9-1 in games played indoors in 2013. Drew Brees with a healthy Jimmy Graham, hyped rookie Brandin Cooks and a friskier Mark Ingram should put on a show.

It was a year ago against the Saints that Falcons owner Arthur Blank began the storyline about his team not being tough enough. We'll get our first sense of whether an offseason chanting about toughness paid off.

Who will win? Four of five Around The NFL writers pick the Saints.

Out of the gate, the DeSean Jackson-effect should be fun to track. His speed demands attention, which should open up better looks for Pierre Garcon, Jordan Reed et al. But Robert Griffin III must be better from the pocket for that effect to make a difference.

All the hype for the Texans is on the Jadeveon Clowney-J.J. Watt duo. It will be a joy to watch the two dynamic pass rushers wreck havoc for a whole game. Houston is trying to overcome a bungled quarterback situation to become the third straight team to parlay the No. 1 draft pick into a playoff appearance (2013 Chiefs, 2012 Colts).

Who will win? Three of five Around The NFL writers pick the Redskins.

EJ Manuel needs a better showing after five truly terrible preseason outings. Having Sammy Watkins full-go should help. Facing a questionable Bears secondary could be an even bigger bonus as the Bills try to win for the first time ever in Chicago (0-5 all time).

We want to see if Jay Cutler is even more polished in his second year under quarterback whisperer Marc Trestman. Santonio Holmes was an intriguing add next to Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Marshall if he picked up the offense in only a couple of weeks.

Who will win? All five Around The NFL writers pick the Bears.

Cam Newton is recovering from ankle surgery and dealing with injured ribs. A flak jacket isn't going to help if Bucs super defensive tackle Gerald McCoy continually rips apart a questionable Panthers offensive line to level a quarterback who can't move properly.

The Bucs' offensive line is an even bigger problem. Josh McCown can produce with Tampa's weapons, but he might be under siege by one of the best front sevens in football. No quarterback can complete passes when he's on his back.

Who will win? Three of five Around The NFL writers pick the Panthers.

All eyes will be on Tony Romo coming off a backiotomy. The quarterback needs to take advantage of a 49ers D missing key pieces.

Who will win? Four of the five Around The NFL writers pick the 49ers.

Manning vs. Luck 2.0. This time it takes place at Mile High without game-changing pass rusher Robert Mathis. Luck is going have to toss the ball a ton to keep pace with Manning's offense.

The Broncos' high-flying offense might get the highlights, but it's the beefed-up defense with new additions DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib and T.J. Ward that we want to see in action.

Who will win? All five Around The NFL writers pick the Broncos.

As if learning a new offense wasn't hard enough, the Giants' offensive line continues to be a failure in patchwork. Both starting guards are injured and New York is set to toss out a rookie against Ndamukong Suh. This could get ugly for Eli Manning.

Matthew Stafford displayed some improvement in the preseason. However, after throwing multiple interceptions in each of his last five home games in 2013 (including a loss to the Giants), he'll have to show he can do it in games that actually count.

Who will win? All five Around The NFL writers pick the Lions.

The Chargers' defense got on a hot streak down the stretch in 2013. They'll have a tough time continuing that run when Bruce Arians tosses an offensive arsenal at them, complete with a healthy Larry Fitzgerald, newcomer John Brown and a whole lot of Andre Ellington.

On the flip side, we'll get to see if the reports of a faster-moving Chargers offense can dice and slice as efficiently as it did a year ago against a Cardinals defense that lost key playmakers.