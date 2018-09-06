NFL Week 1 game picks: Packers nip Bears; Rams roll Raiders

Did the Raiders get fleeced by the Bears in the Khalil Mack trade? Oakland fans sure seem to think so. All (financial) things considered, the trade made sense, but Mack's absence leaves the Rams with significantly fewer concerns in this game. Ask left tackle Andrew Whitworth, a star in his own right. We will see if the Rams' offense comes out slow, given that Sean McVay would've called Marc Bulger and Trung Canidate out of retirement to avoid playing Jared Goff or Todd Gurley in the preseason. Those guys should find their footing against this defense, though. Poor Derek Carr will have to throw for 360 and three scores, ultimately morphing into a one-man gang. His brother, David, used to tell me he had to do the same thing when playing the Hoth level on "Star Wars Battlefront." Totally serious stuff. In not-related news, Monday night would be a great time for Marshawn Lynch to pull a 2014 Marshawn Lynch and rack up 125 yards on the ground.