Around the NFL

NFL warns teams against game-day fighting in memo

Published: Oct 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

In light of recent on-field skirmishes on game days, the NFL sent a memo to teams this week warning against altercations and fighting before and during games.

"Sportsmanship and respect are at the core of NFL football," the memo read, in part, "and fighting is irreconcilable with these values."

The NFL added that it intended to "strongly enforce" its game day policies on fighting, reiterating that teams are required to warm up within their own 45-yard lines prior to kickoff and that violations of this policy will result in potential penalties against the club or players.

Players or team personnel involved in fighting could be subject to disqualification, fines and/or suspension, the memo warned. In addition, clubs whose players or personnel are involved in a fight are subject to forfeiture of draft picks and/or a significant fine.

The league added that it will continue to review video footage if violations of its fighting policies are identified.

Examples of recent fighting on game days include the Browns and 49ers scuffling before their Week 6 contest in Cleveland; a third-quarter back-and-forth between the Giants and Bills during Sunday Night Football; and altercations between ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ and ﻿Jeffery Simmons﻿ during last week's Ravens-Titans game in London. Four players from the New York-Buffalo fight were each fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness, while Beckham was fined $33,317 and Simmons was fined $11,473 for similar violations, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick signed lucrative, multiyear deal with Patriots in offseason, unlikely to be fired this year

2023 is shaping up to be the worst of Bill Belichick's 24 seasons in New England, but will it be his last? If a surprising Patriots offseason decision is any indication, the chances of his imminent departure are slim.
news

Injury roundup: Chargers S Derwin James Jr. (ankle) game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (ankle) is a game-time decision in Sunday's Week 7 game versus Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder fracture) ruled out against Vikings; RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) questionable

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Vikings while running back Christian McCaffrey is officially questionable, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Saturday. 
news

Eagles elevating WR Julio Jones to active roster for Sunday night matchup with Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles are elevating wide receiver Julio Jones from the practice squad for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Saturday.
news

Cardinals S Budda Baker to be activated off injured reserve, expected to play Sunday vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is being activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per a source.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers activate WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), place TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring) has been activated off of injured reserve and will play in the team's Week 7 game versus the Los Angeles Rams, the Steelers announced Saturday. The Steelers also placed tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on injured reserve.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out against Bears, Brian Hoyer to start for Las Vegas 

With Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Brian Hoyer will be starting under center for Las Vegas. 
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) ruled out; rookie Tyson Bagent to start vs. Raiders

Bears QB Justin Fields will be sidelined due to a right thumb injury and undrafted rookie ﻿Tyson Bagent﻿ will start for the Bears against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Friday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) questionable to play vs. Commanders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Commanders due to a lingering neck injury.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for the Browns' Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.