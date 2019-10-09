NFL upholds Vontaze Burfict's season-long suspension

Originally suspended Sept. 30 for his hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle (with a second illegal hit on running back Nyheim Hines later coming to the forefront), Burfict's first season with the Raiders is now over. He was a team captain and starting linebacker who had 18 tackles in four games. Burfict, who missed Sunday's game against the Bears, filed an appeal, but any and all hopes of rejoining Oakland this year have now been expunged.