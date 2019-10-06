Raiders' Vontaze Burfict notified of second illegal hit

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict is back home today while his team plays in London, preparing for his appeals hearing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Earlier in the week, the NFL made his path back to the field a bit harder.

Sources say the league added another potential hurdle for Burfict, who has a pending seasonlong suspension, because it informed him that it found another helmet-to-helmet hit in the same game against the Colts. This time, it was a shot on running back Nyheim Hines, prior to his hit on tight end Jack Doyle. Agent Lamont Smith offered this response, after the league discovered the infraction in a cursory review of the game.

"Hmmmm... I wonder how many other players they've done that for in the last two or three years," Smith, who started representing Burfict this offseason, told NFL.com. Smith's point is that the NFL is treating Burfict differently from other players.

In truth, Burfict is different. NFL VP of Football Operations Jon Runyan wrote to Burfict, "Your extensive history of rules violations is factored into this decision regarding accountability measures." His history makes him so.

In Burfict's appeals hearing, he plans to argue not that it wasn't a helmet-to-helmet hit. Clearly it was. Instead, it will be that Burfict was trying to make a football play, was not trying to injure Doyle, and therefore the 12 games and the playoffs is excessive.

Historically, he'll point out, the largest suspension had been for Albert Haynesworth in a deliberate act -- stomping on Cowboys center Andre Gurode in 2006. Burfict will argue that the league is making an example of him.

"It's different when someone is trying to make a football play, not a deliberate act where someone is trying to hurt an opponent," Smith said. "Haynesworth was trying to hurt someone and he got five games."

Burfict was named a captain in Oakland, and teammates and coaches alike have supported him. Quarterback Derek Carr, for instance, said Burfict is "misunderstood" and heartbroken about the suspension. Unless he wins his appeal and has it reduced, Burfict won't play for his team again in 2019.

