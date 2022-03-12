NFL updates, latest league news from Saturday, March 12

With NFL free agency just days away, the cash-strapped New Orleans Saints continue to make moves in an effort to get under the salary cap.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Saints restructured the contract of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to create $18.45 million in salary-cap space. Lattimore, who is in the second year of a five-year, $97.6 million extension, had his 2022 base salary converted to a signing bonus to help alleviate the team's cap issues, Rapoport added.

Lattimore joins wide receiver Michael Thomas, offensive tackle ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ and guard ﻿Andrus Peat﻿ as notable Saints players to adjust their contracts this offseason as general manager Mickey Loomis conducts his annual accounting magic in NOLA.