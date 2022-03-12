NFL updates, latest league news from Saturday, March 12

With NFL free agency just days away, the cash-strapped New Orleans Saints continue to make moves in an effort to get under the salary cap.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Saints restructured the contract of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to create $18.45 million in salary-cap space. Lattimore, who is in the second year of a five-year, $97.6 million extension, had his 2022 base salary converted to a signing bonus to help alleviate the team's cap issues, Rapoport added.
Lattimore joins wide receiver Michael Thomas, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and guard Andrus Peat as notable Saints players to adjust their contracts this offseason as general manager Mickey Loomis conducts his annual accounting magic in NOLA.
The Saints now are $5 million over the league's $202.8 million salary cap with the new league year set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
Roster/contract moves
- Punter Matt Haackhas signed a revised contract with the Buffalo Bills, reducing his pay to $1.135 million in 2022 and voiding the last year of his contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured defensive lineman Vita Vea's contract to create $7.64 million in salary-cap space, per Rapoport.