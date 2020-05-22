NFL removes trailing requirement on 4th-and-15 proposal

If the proposal passes, a team leading could attempt to play keep-away from an opponent by utilizing the fourth-and-15 option. It doesn't come without risk of giving the opponent the ball in scoring range.

Wiping out the prerequisite that a team must be trailing to try to keep possession is the right move. Coaches should be allowed the freedom to take calculated risks. Onside kicks don't restrict usage to trailing teams. Neither should its substitute.

The rule would still allow teams to continue to attempt onside kicks if they so choose.