Around the NFL

NFL updates COVID-19 protocols for player availability and roster flexibility ahead of postseason

Published: Dec 19, 2020 at 03:55 PM
Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The NFL has informed teams that players who are currently in the league's COVID-19 testing cadence will be permitted to join or try out for a new club without having to start a new six-day entry testing period, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

The ruling, effective immediately, will be a big deal for teams to backfill their rosters down the stretch, Pelissero adds.

Before this new ruling, a player cut or unsigned after a tryout had to wait six days to join a new club, which made it tough for teams with injuries to get someone ready to play the next week. Now they can sign with a team provided the player doesn't miss test, travels privately and then passes a rapid test.

Pelissero adds that this new ruling can prevent a future scenario like the Broncos had when they had practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton play quarterback against the Saints two weeks ago after all other QBs on the roster were unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol. If another team loses all its QBs late in the week because of COVID protocols, it can now sign a QB off another team's practice squad and start him on Sunday.

The NFL has also increased the number of tryouts a club is allowed per week from five to 10, and eliminated the limit on number of tryouts a player can have with one team in a season, which basically allows tryouts to last indefinitely.

Related Content

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) placed on injured reserve

Michael Thomas' regular season has ended after the Saints placed their star wideout on injured reserve. Quarterback Drew Brees was activated from injured reserve on Saturday as well.
news

Saturday doubleheader inactives: Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for Saturday's doubleheader: Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos; Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers
news

Giants QB Colt McCoy to start vs. Browns with Daniel Jones out

﻿Colt McCoy﻿ will get the start at quarterback for the Giants with ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ (hamstring, ankle) ruled out, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Bengals QB Ryan Finley to start vs. Steelers on Monday night

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor revealed Saturday that Ryan Finley will get the start at quarterback with Brandon Allen ruled out with a knee injury. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback ﻿Darius Slay﻿ (concussion) is officially out for Sunday's road game vs. the Cardinals, the team announced. 
news

Giants assistant coach Stephen Brown tests positive for COVID-19

New York Giants offensive assistant Stephen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday. 
news

Giants position coach Bret Bielema named head coach at University of Illinois

The New York Giants have a vacancy in their coaching staff for the rest of the 2020 season after outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema accepted the head coaching position at the University of Illinois. 
news

Falcons interview two candidates for vacant GM position, including former Texans EVP Rick Smith

The Falcons announced Friday evening that the team conducted interviews with Anthony Robinson, Atlanta's current director of college scouting, and former Texans executive vice president of football operations Rick Smith.
news

Injury report for Week 15 slate of NFL action

Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us. Check out the official injury report and game day designations for all 14 games this weekend.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr out up to two weeks with significant groin injury

Derek Carr might miss more time. The Raiders QB suffered a significant groin injury Thursday night and is expected to be sidelined 10-14 days, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford limited in practice, questionable to play vs. Titans

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW