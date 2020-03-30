NFL UK Madden NFL 20 Tournament Rules

Publicity Release; Release of Liability: By entering the Promotion, all entrants agree that (A) the NFL Parties and their sponsors and partners may use (unless prohibited by law), the name, country/city residence, photograph, any recording (voice, film or video), and/or likeness of any entrant, winner or their guest (if applicable) for advertising, trade and/or any other purposes in any media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, permission or notification; (B) the Released Parties shall have no liability and will not be held responsible for any claim, action, liability, loss, injury or damage, including, without limitation, personal injury or death or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize and any travel or travel-related activity thereto (including, but not limited to, attendance at a game or event), as applicable, or participation in this Promotion. Notwithstanding anything elsewhere in these Official Rules, no person's or entity's liability for death or personal injury caused by its negligence shall be limited in any way, and nor shall their liability for fraud or for any other matter where liability may not as a matter of law be limited or excluded. Where these Official Rules provide for discretion exercisable by a Released Party that could otherwise be capable of causing a significant imbalance in the parties' rights and obligation hereunder, to the detriment of a consumer and contrary to the requirement of good faith, shall be exercised reasonably and in good faith.