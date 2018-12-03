NFL UK Live January tour tickets on sale

NFL UK Live, presented by Subway, tours the UK again this January with a stellar line-up that includes current NFL stars in quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and exciting Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. They will be joined by former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro tight end Dallas Clark, former NFL defensive back and BBC pundit Jason Bell, Sky Sports' resident coach Jeff Reinebold and Buffalo Bills' British assistant coach Phoebe Schecter. NFL UK Live will visit Southampton, Birmingham and Merseyside from January 14-16.
Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds will host all three shows, and will be joined on stage by a collection of current players and alumni on the following dates:
The interactive show will give fans the opportunity to ask questions to the stars of the NFL and even take to the stage to win prizes. Tickets are priced at £7 with all ticket proceeds, excluding £1 booking fee going to Sport Relief.