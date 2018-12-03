NFL UK Live January tour tickets on sale

Published: Dec 03, 2018 at 12:11 PM

NFL UK Live, presented by Subway, tours the UK again this January with a stellar line-up that includes current NFL stars in quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and exciting Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. They will be joined by former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro tight end Dallas Clark, former NFL defensive back and BBC pundit Jason Bell, Sky Sports' resident coach Jeff Reinebold and Buffalo Bills' British assistant coach Phoebe Schecter. NFL UK Live will visit Southampton, Birmingham and Merseyside from January 14-16.

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds will host all three shows, and will be joined on stage by a collection of current players and alumni on the following dates:

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

The interactive show will give fans the opportunity to ask questions to the stars of the NFL and even take to the stage to win prizes. Tickets are priced at £7 with all ticket proceeds, excluding £1 booking fee going to Sport Relief.

BUY TICKETS NOW VIA TICKETMASTER.

Please note, this event will adhere to the NFL Clear Bag Policy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles CB Darius Slay reminds world he's 'still at an elite level' with two-pick performance vs. Vikings

Big Play Slay earned his moniker Monday night. The Eagles CB earned five passes defensed and two interceptions, both in the red zone, against the Vikings.

news

Ryan Tannehill: Titans' blowout loss to Bills 'a brutal, brutal night'

The Titans suffered their most ruthless beatdown of the Mike Vrabel era on Monday night, a 41-7 loss to the dominant Bills in prime time.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts' 'big-time performance': 'He's going to reach his ceiling'

Jalen Hurts took his play to another level Monday night, dicing up the Minnesota Vikings through the air and plowing over defenders on the ground as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated in a 24-7 victory.

news

Buccaneers signing WR Cole Beasley to practice squad, expected to elevate him to active roster

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Bucs are signing wideout Cole Beasley to the practice squad with the expectation that he'll be elevated to the active roster soon, per a source informed of the situation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE