NFL UK AFC offseason stories to watch

The Chiefs released star running back Kareem Hunt towards the end of last season and, as a result, they might go after a free agent at the position and C.J. Anderson could fit the bill. Given the Chiefs' AFC West rivalry with the Denver Broncos, this move would definitely cause a stir. After Anderson had a breakout season in 2017, where he ran for over 1,000 yards, the Broncos released him. After five seasons with the franchise, it seems like the breakup was not very smooth. Anderson bounced between the Carolina Panthers and the Oakland Raiders, before landing with the Rams and playing an integral part in their run to Super Bowl 53. Clearly, there is still disdain between Anderson and John Elway, the President of Football Operations and General Manager of the Broncos, given something Anderson said after their NFC Championship win. After the game, Anderson told a reporter, "call Elway and tell him I said 'ha ha'!" The thought of Anderson lining up against Elway's franchise on two occasions next year would definitely create some anticipation.