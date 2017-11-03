NFL TV guide to Week 9 of 2017 season

Which NFL games this week are must-watch television? EmmaVP from the Dave Dameshek Football Program breaks down the top made-for-TV matchups in her NFL TV guide for Week 9 of the 2017 season.
SUNDAY
"Julio Wants to be a Millionaire?" -- 1 p.m. on FOX
"The Newlyweddle Game" -- 1 p.m. on CBS
Live from Nashville, Tennessee, with your host, The Titans, watch as we shine the lights on Davis' connection with Mariota; has this newly hitched receiver found his QB1 true love, or will he take the out route and split? Contestants Weddle and Decker prove to viewers that opposites don't always attract, particularly when both sides are outwardly rooting for the other to fail.
"Prescott Your Luck" -- 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Despite having millions in the bank and a consolation prize of a private jet back home, Kelce is motivated to rack up his points total just for the chance to dance around like crazy on national TV. Eager to finally spin his wheels, Morris unfortunately falls flat and loses a turn. Tasked with decoding the Chiefs' defense, Dak decides to pass, as he isn't confident running with a hurried hunch.
"Khalil or No Deal" -- 8:30 p.m. on NBC
Khalil M., a 26-year-old full-time football man from Oakland engages in a physical challenge versus Jay C., a 34-year-old ex-sports broadcaster who just happened to be in the area during the time of this recording! Due to cuts and unrealistic expectations, last year's grand prize of a lovely retreat to Houston is being replaced by a long shot at sixth place and an unlikely February journey to frigid Minnesota!