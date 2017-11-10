NFL TV guide to Week 10 of 2017 season

Published: Nov 10, 2017 at 04:01 AM

Which NFL games this week are must-watch television? EmmaVP from the Dave Dameshek Football Program breaks down the top made-for-TV matchups in her NFL TV guide for Week 10 of the 2017 season.

SUNDAY

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

"One Tree Phil" -- 1 p.m. ET on CBS

All smiles by the lockers, Leonard Fournette can't wait to celebrate being ungrounded by Old Man Coughlin by inviting literally everyone to his pool party with a sweet view. Nick Novak asks Philip Rivers to sit with him on the bench, but the QB1 politely declines, as even he won't tarnish his reputation by being seen with a bunch of dweebs on the kicking unit!

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills

"Lawson's Creek" -- 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Cam Jordan accuses LeSean of acting super shady when he breezes right by him despite having just locked eyes for upwards of 10 seconds. After missing another assignment, Shaq Lawson fears he won't be allowed to throw down this weekend, ruining any chance of linking up with Kamara, his main squeeze. Mr. Brees announces a last second quiz on projectiles, hoping to catch the slackers in the back of the field off guard.

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams

"Gossip Gurley" -- 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Things get real in L.A. County when varsity superstar Todd Gurley ditches a clingy Clowney to dance by himself and watch as everyone else falls all over him. Aaron Donald drags Tom Savage publicly, as he suspects the QB is spreading rumors at the line of scrimmage, pointing at him and mumbling to his buddies. After weeks of hook ups, Goff and Kupp go for a long drive to further test their chemistry.

MONDAY

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

"My Suh-Called Life" -- 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

McCaffrey tries to put the moves on Suh, but gets utterly denied in front of his peers, leading him to believe Ndamukong doesn't like him like that, or frankly at all. Tired of being ganged up on by Davis and Kuechly, Cutler decides to confront the bullies face-to-face and kindly ask that they stop picking on him! A game of truth or dare gets out of hand when Graham Gano ends up taking a live snap under center.

Subscribe to the Dave Dameshek Football Program podcast to listen to the latest episode.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free agency fits, Part 1 (QBs and TEs)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.
news

Saints promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinator 

The New Orleans Saints continue to promote from within, as they've promoted secondary coach Kris Richard and assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to co-defensive coordinators. 
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates hopes to sign long-term deal, avoid tag: 'You only get one shot at this'

Decisions must be made between Jessie Bates and the Bengals in the coming weeks, with the fourth-year safety eligible for the franchise tag or free agency. After breaking out in 2020 and taking a star turn in the 2021 playoffs, Bates wants to re-sign with Cincinnati but avoid playing under the tag.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW