NFL TV guide to Week 10 of 2017 season

McCaffrey tries to put the moves on Suh, but gets utterly denied in front of his peers, leading him to believe Ndamukong doesn't like him like that, or frankly at all. Tired of being ganged up on by Davis and Kuechly, Cutler decides to confront the bullies face-to-face and kindly ask that they stop picking on him! A game of truth or dare gets out of hand when Graham Gano ends up taking a live snap under center.