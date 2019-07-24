NFL training camp primer: Sleeper team, breakout players, more

1) The ground game's demise. Last season, passing plays were used on more first-down snaps (50.1 percent, to be exact) than rushing plays for the first time since at least 1991. Tempo attacks and play-action passes helped drive this trend. This stat is obviously valid, and I do project the high-volume passing to continue, but I put this in the "Analytics you should question" section because it's really important to consider personnel and situation. Contract value for running backs and the use of play-action have been hot topics over the past few weeks, but remember: Football's a constantly evolving game of chess. I performed a very informal survey among NFL folks asking who teams are least excited to prep for this season. Among AFC teams, the Ravens were by far the No. 1 answer. And obviously, Baltimore's style of play, with Lamar Jackson as the triggerman, runs counter to all pass-happy league averages. Furthermore, without Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys' offense changes considerably, while many RB1s on other teams do not have that same impact. My point is to avoid thinking in absolutes. Look at the team strategy, the personnel available and opponents faces. The teams with the most cohesive and executable strategies to earn first downs and touchdowns are the ones that win. Also, just when everyone else is passing on first down, the Patriots start running more: New England averaged a whopping 23.7 rushing attempts per game on first down in last season's playoffs. And yeah, the Pats ended up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy (again), so ...