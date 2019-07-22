NFL training camp: Notable players who could be traded/released

LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills: The Bills could save over $6 million by dumping their sixth leading rusher of all time, but this wouldn't be a move primarily about money. While Shady still looked explosive at times in 2018, his 3.2 yards-per-carry mark raised questions about whether he's a fit for coordinator Brian Daboll's offense. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has told anyone who will listen that he believes McCoy can still play, and I believe him. But if Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary all look strong in camp, Beane should be willing to deal McCoy for a mid-to-late-round draft pick. This scenario might only come together if there is a serious injury to a starter elsewhere in the league.