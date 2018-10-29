NFL trade deadline tracker: Who's been traded?

Tyrod Taylor: With the Browns clearly not concerned with pacing Baker Mayfield's development as a starter, the team is looking to get some value out of Taylor. For his part, Taylor wasn't ruling out a potential trade before the deadline, but who would take a chance on him? Perhaps he could be a good fill-in for rookie Josh Allen in Buffalo before assuming a mentor role. Perhaps he's a short-leash option for Jacksonville if Blake Bortles can't turn things around.