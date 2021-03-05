NFL Total Access: The Locker Room Podcast: Never Too Soon for 'Best Of'

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick kick off every episode asking our guests for their best locker room story. Today we've compiled the best of the best. Enjoy! Coach Billick "kicks" the show off with the story of a punter just hanging around… by his foot… from a net… (:59), and MRob recalls the time two of his teammates were at each other's throats right before the Super Bowl (2:26). Next we turn to our guests who are more than willing to spill the tea on locker room hijinks. Jared Allen talks turkey (6:37), and ﻿Adrian Peterson﻿ dodges flying chairs (8:27). LaDainian Tomlinson recalls a teammate's love life leading to a hairy situation (10:37). "Tickets for Crickets" & "DB-ville"… Chris Long stakes his claim to the throne of the prankster king (13:21), but ﻿Gerald McCoy﻿ just might take the crown when he charges a rookie rent (16:28). Steve Smith Sr. did not enjoy his first day in Baltimore (19:43). Vernon Davis on how no one was safe inside the San Francisco locker room (21:48), and former 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci on the time a guy fell through the ceiling into their locker room (23:01). Finally, Brian Baldinger tops the show off with a toupee tussle (24:32).