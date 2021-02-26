NFL Total Access: The Locker Room Podcast: Aqib Talib on life in locker room, broadcast booth

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome five-time Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-champion cornerback ﻿Aqib Talib﻿ to the podcast. MRob dives right in, asking about that Super Bowl 50 squad (1:50), and Aqib says the secret to the Broncos' 2015 success was extreme camaraderie in the locker room. How does Aqib approach his transition to the broadcast booth (3:50)? He attacks it the same way he attacked the game when he played and watches plenty of tape. Talib's answer to dealing with negative feedback? Pay attention to the positive feedback ... because there's more of it (5:02). Coach asks Aqib about his podcast but before he answers, MRob has to know what's up with that name, "Catchin' Fades" (5:35). Who were the players who inspired Talib as a kid (7:15)? He tells MRob and Coach and doesn't stop at being a kid; there were contemporaries inspiring him when he was a top shutdown corner in the league (8:10). Speaking of shutdown corners, Coach asks if they still exist (8:55), and Aqib's answer enlightens all on the changing position and he lays down his top list of current corners. Do corners ever regret telling a coach they want to follow the top receiver? Yes (11:50), and Talib's admission of anxiety on the field blows MRob's mind (12:40). Aqib's opinion on what went down for Jared Goff in L.A. might surprise you (13:40). Next, free agency advice: Talib sounds off on players making the right and wrong decisions (18:24), and speculates about the potential free agent comings and goings with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (20:45). Hint: Talk to Tom Brady if you want to go to Tampa.