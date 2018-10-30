Around the NFL

NFL to play four games in London during '19 season

Published: Oct 30, 2018 at 03:43 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL will up its participation in London in 2019.

On Tuesday, the league's UK office announced it will host four games in London next season.

Two of the tilts will take place at Wembley Stadium, and two will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium. The NFL played a trio of games in London in 2018, with all three at Wembley after delays in the Hotspur stadium construction.

Moving to four games in 2019 is another indication the NFL's popularity rise in the UK after a strong showing of support for this seasons slate.

The NFL has not announced which teams will play in London in 2019, but the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue to be one team playing in the UK.

