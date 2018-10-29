News  

 

 

Four NFL London Games to be played in 2019

  • By NFL UK Special to NFL.com
The NFL concluded its 2018 London Games Series with a record attendance of 85,870 as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (October 28).

Having staged three sold-out games at Wembley in consecutive weeks, the NFL has confirmed plans to play four times in London in 2019, including two more games at Wembley Stadium and the League's first two games at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium. It will bring the total number of regular-season games played in London to 28 since the series began in 2007.

Speaking in Washington, DC, UK Minister for Sport Tracey Crouch said: "The NFL in London is going from strength to strength and I am delighted that we will have four games in the capital next year, with Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium joining Wembley as a host venue. The League brings an incredible Super Bowl-style atmosphere to the UK, with fans sporting jerseys from a range of NFL teams packing out Wembley this autumn in record numbers. I am sure the two games at Tottenham next year will also be a huge success as the UK will once again show its passion and enthusiasm for this fantastic sport."

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "London is the world's sporting capital and hosting NFL matches here is fantastic for fans of American football in the UK as well as supporters from all over Europe. The NFL brings huge benefits for our city and showcases London to millions of viewers overseas. We've staged some mouth-watering matches here and hope to host even more in the years to come as we demonstrate that London Is Open."

The NFL's London Games achieved an average attendance of 85,031 over the past month and brought the total number of teams to have played in London to 29 out of the NFL's 32 clubs. "The games in the past few weeks have once again demonstrated the incredible passion of NFL fans in the UK," said Mark Waller, NFL Executive Vice President, International. "The support of our stadium partners, the Mayor of London and the Minister for Sport gives us a great foundation for further development of the sport and the ability to give our fans even more NFL games in the coming years."

History of NFL London Games:

Date

Visiting Team

Score

Home Team

Score

Attendance

2007

New York Giants

13

Miami Dolphins

10

81,176

2008

San Diego Chargers

32

New Orleans Saints

37

83,226

2009

New England Patriots

35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7

84,254

2010

Denver Broncos

16

San Francisco 49ers

24

83,941

2011

Chicago Bears

24

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18

76,981

2012

New England Patriots

45

St. Louis Rams

7

84,004

2013

Pittsburgh Steelers

27

Minnesota Vikings

34

83,518

2013

San Francisco 49ers

42

Jacksonville Jaguars

10

83,559

2014

Miami Dolphins

38

Oakland Raiders

14

83,436

2014

Detroit Lions

22

Atlanta Falcons

21

83,532

2014

Dallas Cowboys

31

Jacksonville Jaguars

17

83,603

2015

New York Jets

27

Miami Dolphins

14

83,986

2015

Buffalo Bills

31

Jacksonville Jaguars

34

84,021

2015

Detroit Lions

10

Kansas City Chiefs

45

83,624

2016

Indianapolis Colts

27

Jacksonville Jaguars

30

83,764

2016

New York Giants

17

Los Angeles Rams

10

74,121

2016

Washington Redskins

27

Cincinnati Bengals

27

84,488

2017

Baltimore Ravens

7

Jacksonville Jaguars

44

84,592

2017

New Orleans Saints

20

Miami Dolphins

0

84,423

2017

Arizona Cardinals

0

Los Angeles Rams

33

73,736

2017

Minnesota Vikings

33

Cleveland Browns

16

74,237

2018

Seattle Seahawks

27

Oakland Raiders

3

84,922

2018

Tennessee Titans

19

Los Angeles Chargers

20

84,301

2018

Philadelphia Eagles

24

Jacksonville Jaguars

18

85,870

 

