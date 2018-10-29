Four NFL London Games to be played in 2019

The NFL concluded its 2018 London Games Series with a record attendance of 85,870 as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (October 28).

Having staged three sold-out games at Wembley in consecutive weeks, the NFL has confirmed plans to play four times in London in 2019, including two more games at Wembley Stadium and the League's first two games at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium. It will bring the total number of regular-season games played in London to 28 since the series began in 2007.

Speaking in Washington, DC, UK Minister for Sport Tracey Crouch said: "The NFL in London is going from strength to strength and I am delighted that we will have four games in the capital next year, with Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium joining Wembley as a host venue. The League brings an incredible Super Bowl-style atmosphere to the UK, with fans sporting jerseys from a range of NFL teams packing out Wembley this autumn in record numbers. I am sure the two games at Tottenham next year will also be a huge success as the UK will once again show its passion and enthusiasm for this fantastic sport."

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "London is the world's sporting capital and hosting NFL matches here is fantastic for fans of American football in the UK as well as supporters from all over Europe. The NFL brings huge benefits for our city and showcases London to millions of viewers overseas. We've staged some mouth-watering matches here and hope to host even more in the years to come as we demonstrate that London Is Open."

The NFL's London Games achieved an average attendance of 85,031 over the past month and brought the total number of teams to have played in London to 29 out of the NFL's 32 clubs. "The games in the past few weeks have once again demonstrated the incredible passion of NFL fans in the UK," said Mark Waller, NFL Executive Vice President, International. "The support of our stadium partners, the Mayor of London and the Minister for Sport gives us a great foundation for further development of the sport and the ability to give our fans even more NFL games in the coming years."

