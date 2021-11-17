NFL to implement heightened COVID-19 protocols leaguewide around Thanksgiving 

The NFL is implementing heightened protocols around Thanksgiving amid rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. That includes mandatory masking and testing all players and staff twice after the holiday, while encouraging clubs to offer testing for visiting friends and family.

The league announced the measures in a Tuesday memo to all 32 clubs, Pelissero added. The temporary protocols will involve a mask mandate indoors for all players and staff, regardless of vaccination status, between Nov. 25-Dec. 1. All organizational members will be tested the Monday and Wednesday after the holiday.

Late in 2020, the NFL put all teams in intensive protocols to guard against an outbreak that could have jeopardized last season finishing on time. Through 10 weeks of 2021, no games have been rescheduled due to COVID.