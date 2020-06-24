Around the NFL

NFL to host meeting with owners to talk season, social initiatives

As teams approach the scheduled start of training camp next month, club owners are set to meet to discuss the current state of affairs within the league.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the NFL will host a video conference meeting with owners Thursday to address a number of topics, including training camp, 2020 season planning, "Inspire Change" social justice programs and workplace diversity.

USA Today's Mike Jones first reported the news.

This latest meeting comes on the heels of several important developments regarding the league's future plans. On June 11, the NFL announced its pledge to commit $250 million over a 10-year period toward efforts aimed to combat systemic racism.

In regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has fundamentally altered the league's offseason, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated on Tuesday that it is still "impossible to call" whether or not the pandemic will prevent the season from taking place in the fall.

"The situation this fall will be dictated by the dynamics of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States," Fauci said. "Optimally you would want to see the level of infection dramatically decreased and good control of any evidence of resurgence. Again, the officials of the league in consultation with the players will make their own decisions."

