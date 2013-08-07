NFL to examine quality of preseason games, eye improvement

Published: Aug 07, 2013 at 12:34 PM
Ian Rapoport

Editor's note: Ticket prices are a team-based, not league-based, decision. A previous version of this story incorrectly characterized the nature of who makes the decision.

The NFL will study and examine the 2013 preseason games to see what can be improved in hopes of offering a better product in the future, a league source said Wednesday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said his goal is for a more fan-friendly and watchable preseason.

The NFL still is looking at different formats for the split of regular-season and preseason games -- 18-and-2, 16-and-2 or 17-and-3. The league will examine this year's preseason to figure it out.

The NFL will look at how much starters play, how the lineups are configured and fan reaction, particularly with the fourth and final preseason game.

In addition, the NFL has discussed -- and will continue to discuss -- the possibility of lowering preseason ticket prices. However, ticket prices are set by the individual teams. The NFL can't impose ticket-price changes unilaterally.

