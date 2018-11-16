NFL Thanksgiving table: Baker Mayfield, Andy Reid earn a seat

Al Michaels: Al has forgotten more stories than any of us will ever know. The man has lived a life. After dinner, we'll all retire to the den to watch the Falcons-Saints primetime affair. At halftime, we'll step outside, light up some expensive cigars and sip on Johnny Walker as Al regales us with tales of the 1989 World Series, the O.J. chase, the Miracle on Ice, maybe his cameo in "BASEketball." Al isn't scheduled to call that Saints-Falcons game for NBC, so he can enjoy his night off with us!