Bills release interception-prone QB Nathan Peterman

Nathan Peterman's interception-filled tenure with the Buffalo Bills is over.

A day after Matt Barkley made the best debut by a Bills signal-caller since Jim Kelly, Buffalo parted ways with Peterman. With the Bills heading into their bye week, the team's decision to cut Peterman likely means Josh Allen stands a good chance of playing in Week 12 as he continues to rehab from an elbow sprain he suffered last month.

Peterman, who ranks dead last in QB rating (30.7) among NFL signal-callers this season with a minimum of 50 passing attempts, threw three interceptions in Buffalo's Week 9 loss when he got the start over the injured Derek Anderson. He has thrown seven interceptions on 81 attempts. He started the season as the Bills' starter.

Barkley's strong performance in the team's 41-10 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday made Peterman an expendable commodity. The first significant sign that Peterman's tenure in Buffalo was in jeopardy was when Anderson got the start over him after Allen was injured. After Anderson suffered a concussion in Week 8 against the New England Patriots, Peterman struggled mightily in the Bills' 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Barkley was announced as the starter Saturday after being with the Bills for less than two weeks. Despite not playing in a regular-season game since the 2016 season, the former USC standout connected on 15 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. His 117.4 passer rating was best by a Bills QB making his debut since Kelly posted a rating of 119.8 in 1986 to kick off his Hall of Fame career.

Peterman, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Bills, gained a dubious level of distinction last season when he threw five first-half interceptions in his first career NFL start. He put in a pick-free performance during his second start last season, but threw two during the Bills' 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener.

It remains to be seen whether another team will give Peterman a chance to prove he can make it in the NFL.