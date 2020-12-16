Around the NFL

NFL notifies clubs there will be no local playoff bubbles

Published: Dec 15, 2020 at 07:02 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

There will be no postseason bubbles for NFL teams.

The NFL informed league clubs on Tuesday night that teams can not require players and staff members to stay at a hotel during the playoffs other than the night prior to a game in a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The choice to forego local bubbles was recommended by the league and NFL Players Association medical experts based on COVID-19 testing data, Pelissero added. The NFL and NFLPA are pleased with numbers related to the coronavirus and therefore sticking "with what works" for the postseason, Pelissero added.

"This decision is based upon an analysis of the frequency of positive cases in the league compared to the risk of significant spread among players and staff gathered for an extensive period of time at one hotel," the memo reads.

Teams may still provide hotel rooms for players who choose to stay in one, but medical experts for the league and NFLPA were never in favor of the idea of a central playoff bubble (one in which multiple teams are stationed in one area) for multiple reasons and now there will be no local bubbles, either, Pelissero added.

The league and NFLPA maintain confidence in their protocols, with the most recent week of COVID-19 testing showing a .09% positivity rate among players and a .11% rate among personnel.

There will be further discussion on health and safety as it relates to the coronavirus in Wednesday's virtual owners meeting.

Along with the announcement on postseason housing, the league made further updates on protocols related to returning to play. Every NFL team continues to operate under the league's COVID-19 intensive protocol for the remainder of the season.

Related Content

news

Raiders rookie WR Henry Ruggs III placed on reserve/COVID-19 list; out for Thursday night

The Raiders placed rookie ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. With Ruggs' placement on the list, the 2020 first-round pick will be out for Thursday night's game against the Chargers. 
news

NFL owners to meet virtually to discuss several items including expanding regular season

NFL owners will meet virtually on Wednesday to discuss several items including the option to increase the regular season to 17 games in 2021 among other topics.
news

Ravens activate WR Dez Bryant from reserve/COVID-19 list

Baltimore announced Tuesday that Dez Bryant has been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list; the team also placed QB Trace McSorley (knee) on injured reserve. 
news

Buccaneers place three specialists on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tampa Bay placed kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿, punter ﻿Bradley Pinion﻿ and long snapper ﻿Zach Triner﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, five days out from their Week 15 bout with the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Panthers coach Matt Rhule doesn't expect Christian McCaffrey to play vs. Packers

Panthers coach Matt Rhule does not expect running back Christian McCaffrey to play against the Packers due to a shoulder and thigh injury.
news

Lions announce front-office addition of Chris Spielman

The Detroit Lions have hired former linebacker Chris Spielman to join their front office as special assistant to the chairman and president and CEO, the team announced.
news

Eight finalists announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The NFL announced Tuesday the eight finalists for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones is scheduled to have surgery on his fractured pinky finger, Tom Pelissero reported. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday.
news

Frank Reich: Philip Rivers has 'multiple years' left in him if he wants it

Quarterback Philip Rivers may be 39 but coach Frank Reich believes he still has several years left after having a great first season with the Colts.
news

Harbaugh: Tucker only kicker I'd be confident in making game-winner in Cleveland

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had confidence in Justin Tucker making a game-winning field goal in FirstEnergy stadium.
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski not interested in 'moral victories' after loss to Ravens

Five years ago, the new uniform-wearing Browns left the FirstEnergy Stadium field in stunned silence at the end of an unbelievable Monday night loss to the Ravens. On Monday night, it happened again. But this time, it felt different.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW