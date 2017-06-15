NFL teams that could disappoint, overachieve in 2017

Laugh all you want. The Browns poured resources into an offensive line that looks like one of the AFC's finest after adding guard Kevin Zeitler and center JC Tretter. That's the foundation for an attack that could challenge for the AFC lead in rushing attempts under coach Hue Jackson. On defense, No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett adds star power to a front line that saw fellow edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah surge down the stretch alongside improved nose tackle Danny Shelton. (Of course, we'll need to keep an eye on Garrett's foot issue -- hopefully that's nothing serious.) If Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey can hold down the fort at linebacker, this Gregg Williams-led group has a chance to help Cleveland not be a disaster on defense for the first time in essentially 20 years.