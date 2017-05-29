Cowboys CB Nolan Carroll arrested on misdemeanor DWI charge

Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll was charged with Driving While Intoxicated early Monday morning in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, an officer stopped Carroll for driving down the wrong side of the road in the 2200 block of McKinney Avenue. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. He refused to do a breathalyzer at jail and was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

He was released Monday afternoon by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department on a $500 bond.

The Cowboys issued this statement Monday evening: "We're aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering information at this time."

The Cowboys signed Carroll in March to a three-year, $10 million deal. He previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.