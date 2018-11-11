NFL teams, players honor troops on Veterans Day

NFL organizations and players honored America's servicemen and women on Veterans Day on Sunday.
Here's a selection of their messages to the troops:
Baker Mayfield made it known that who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' next offensive coordinator was would be a factor in a potential return. Liam Coen is now officially the Bucs' new offensive coordinator and he made it known Mayfield would be a pleasure to coach again.
Darlings of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions won multiple postseason games for the first time since 1957. General manager Brad Holmes made it clear Monday he doesn't expect another lengthy drought in between postseason celebrations.
In Monday's Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his legacy compared to Tom Brady's as he enters his fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
The Dolphins are hiring former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as their linebackers coach/run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning.
Former running back Rex Burkhead announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons via social media on Monday. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Houston Texans.
Will Anderson's a finalist for The Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after helping the Texans' turnaround, and he's hoped to bring home the hardware since Houston selected him third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Jake Moody made 21 of 25 field goals in the regular season, but his misses have been crushing, costing the 49ers two wins. However, he now knows how to overcome early disappointment. In Super Bowl LVIII, that could be all the difference.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't shy from speaking honestly about the game manager narrative that has followed QB Brock Purdy all the way toward Super Bowl LVIII.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday dismissed concerns about the turf his team will practice on at UNLV this week ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII bout versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce told reporters on Monday that he'll need to come back with a Lombardi Trophy after Taylor Swift won a record fourth Grammy for Album of the Year on Sunday.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed a number of league topics on Monday -- including the game's integrity in regard to legalized gambling, the current state of officiating, diversity initiatives and player health and safety -- during his news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night.