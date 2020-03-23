NFL teams continue to aid in COVID-19 relief

The Tennessee Titans are the latest NFL franchise to announce a donation towards combating the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, the Titans shared on Twitter they had contributed $50,000 contribution the United Way of Greater Nashville's COVID-19 Response Fund.
Earlier in the week, Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula announced that Pegula Sports & Entertainment, in partnership with the Bills and Buffalo Sabres foundations, will provide at least $1.2 million in direct community aid to Western New York residents in need.
"We realize we are in uncertain times as a nation and as a community," PSE president and CEO Kim Pegula said. "Like many Western New Yorkers, we are faced with making difficult decisions, but we realize that focusing on the health and welfare of our community is what will get us through these difficult times. While we don't yet know the scope of the pandemic, we wanted to ensure that we were able to give some immediate assistance to those in need and those fighting on the front lines. We applaud the community relief fund and are proud that our foundations will join these community leaders in their efforts."
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams teamed with KABC in hosting a virtual telethon, raising more than $2 million to assist Southern California response efforts.
Earlier in the day, Arizona Cardinals chairman Michael Bidwill announced a $1 million founding contribution to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund as part of the Arizona Together initiative, launched by Governor Doug Ducey.
"Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact," Bidwill said in a statement. "We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able. As a team, we will continue to work on additional ways to make a difference and know that as a community we will get through this challenging time together."
That came a day after five NFL teams also announced sizable donations toward this cause.
Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, founders of the Haslam Sports Group, pledged $1.5 million on Monday to COVID-19 relief efforts across Ohio, per an announcement on the team website.
"We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus," Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making."
Per the release, $1 million has been donated to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund with $500,000 going to the Columbus Foundation's Emergency Response Fund.
The Haslams were not the only ownership group to offer a pledge Monday. The New York Jets and the Johnson Family made a $1 million joint donation to local efforts, including United Way of New York City, Northern New Jersey and Long Island.
"The United Way continues to improve lives around the world and we need community-based organizations more than ever at this moment," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. "Everyone has been impacted by this invisible enemy and the United Way is meeting it head-on at home, helping those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak."
The Green Bay Packers announced they will establish COVID-19 community relief funds totaling $1.5 million to assist efforts in Brown County and the Milwaukee area.
"We are facing an unprecedented challenge in our communities," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they'll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time.
On Tuesday, the Packers announced their continued efforts to combat the new coronavirus as the team dining staff is preparing and delivering meals throughout the community. Among the contributions so far: 400 meals per week to feed employees with several local school districts, 1,000 meals per week to feed staff at area healthcare facilities, supplying 5,000 protein bars and 3,500 protein shakes, which had been stored for player use in the future, to local public schools and supporting area food pantries and shelters with as many as 300 meals and a supply of non-perishable food items from Lambeau Field.
The Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis.
The organizations receiving $250,000 each include the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.
"We want to help those in our community who are most affected by the COVID-19 crisis," Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement. "We chose to donate through these four organizations because we are confident they will apply our funds quickly and directly to people in need. We have worked closely with each of these organizations, and the life-altering work being done by them is incredible. We salute their dedication and the manner in which they continue to inspire and serve so many people."
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced they he personally committed $1 million in support of northeast Florida's response to the COVID-19 crisis. The donation is designed to provide essential support to local organizations focused on the immediate health and well-being of First Coast residents.
"I want to say thank you to every group or individual who is personally stepping up for the people of Jacksonville during these uncertain times," Khan said in a statement. "It's my privilege to help.
"However, the most important gift is the one everyone in Jacksonville can share with one another, and that's to heed the direction of our health authorities here and nationally so we can get past this safely and successfully. Let's get through this together but let' s do it by staying home. We'll catch up in Jax soon, in good health and spirit, and I look forward to that day."
The Pittsburgh Steelers pledged a $100,000 donation to the United Way Emergency Basic Needs Fund to help against the fight of the COVID-19 virus, per their team website.
A myriad of owners, teams and players made announcements in the past week on aiding in efforts to combat the new coronavirus pandemic.
In a Tuesday press release, the Vikings announced the Vikings Table food truck, which is a program of the Minnesota Vikings Foundation, is providing free meals to the local community amid the COVID-19 crisis. Beginning Monday and extending for two weeks, per the release, the Vikings Table is looking to provide 100 meals every weekday. The initiative is also aiming to employ recently laid-off restaurant workers.
Gilette Stadium and the Kraft family are aiming to help local food pantries and homeless shelters on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with food donations being handed out at the stadium during that time. Per the Patriots' statement, more than $100,000 in food products will be donated.