NFL teams continue to aid in COVID-19 relief

"We realize we are in uncertain times as a nation and as a community," PSE president and CEO Kim Pegula said. "Like many Western New Yorkers, we are faced with making difficult decisions, but we realize that focusing on the health and welfare of our community is what will get us through these difficult times. While we don't yet know the scope of the pandemic, we wanted to ensure that we were able to give some immediate assistance to those in need and those fighting on the front lines. We applaud the community relief fund and are proud that our foundations will join these community leaders in their efforts."