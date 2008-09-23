NFL suspends Saints' Nesbit

Published: Sep 23, 2008 at 02:33 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -Saints left guard Jamar Nesbit has been suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL's policy on anabolic steroids and related substances, team officials said Tuesday.

Nesbit's suspension begins immediately. He is eligible to return to the Saints' active roster on Oct. 20, the day after the team's game against the Carolina Panthers.

"We are disappointed in the suspension of Jamar," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said in a statement. "We will support Jamar through this process and look forward to having him rejoin the team soon."

The 31-year-old Nesbit signed with the Saints in 2004 as a free agent. In his 10th season, Nesbit has played in 136 games.

