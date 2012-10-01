NFL supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Tomorrow, Saints players will visit the Tanzy Breast Center of Ochsner Health System to distribute tote bags filled with Saints/Ochsner BCA items, along with pink Healincomfort medical device shirts to women preparing for their mastectomies. At their October 7 breast cancer awareness game, team partner Ochsner Health System will recognize breast cancer survivors during a pre-game presentation as part of the Ochsner Heroes program. They will also provide pink rally towels for all fans entering the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints will partner with ZTA to distribute information cards and pink ribbons at the game, while team partner Copeland's of New Orleans will distribute pink koozies with BCA info cards. Halftime entertainment will include breast cancer survivors performing a Zuumba dance. Volunteers from ACS will serve as gate giveaway crews. ACS will also feature a national PSA with Saints quarterback DREW BREES and will also utilize a NFL grant in New Orleans to provide free mammogram screenings to women in the region. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be lit pink on the day of the BCA game. The Saints are also participating in the local Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, as Saints Owner/Vice Chairman of the Board RITA BENSON LEBLANC will serve as honorary chair of the race.