NFL supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The National Football League and NFL Players Association will support October's National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with their fourth-annual national breast cancer screening initiative and fundraising campaign. In collaboration with the American Cancer Society, the initiative, called "A Crucial Catch: Annual Screening Saves Lives," reminds women 40 and older about the importance of having an annual mammogram.
To date, the partnership has raised more than $3 million for the American Cancer Society, with the majority of the donation coming from the sale of pink items at retail and on NFL Auction. Beginning this year, money raised through A Crucial Catch will support the American Cancer Society's Community Health Advocates National Grants for Empowerment (CHANGE) program. This program provides outreach and breast cancer screenings to women who need them. The NFL markets being supported in the first year of the program are Atlanta, Baltimore, New England, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and Washington, DC.
Beginning tonight and continuing throughout the month, NFL breast cancer awareness games will feature:
» Game balls with pink ribbon decals used for every down and pink kicking tees
» Pink equipment for players including: cleats, wristbands, gloves, sideline caps, helmet decals, captains' patches, chin straps, shoe laces, skull caps, sideline towels, eye shield decals and quarterback towels
» Pink coins used for the coin toss
» Pink sideline caps for coaches and sideline personnel and pink ribbon pins for coaches and team executives
» Pink caps, wristbands, whistles and pins for game officials
» On-field pink ribbon stencils and A Crucial Catch wall banners
» Pink goal post padding in end zones
» Breast cancer awareness pompoms, shirts and wristbands for cheerleaders
Game-worn pink merchandise and footballs will be autographed post-game and auctioned at NFL Auction (www.nfl.com/auction). All NFL Auction proceeds from the sale of breast cancer awareness items during the month of October will benefit the American Cancer Society. Special pink merchandise will also be available at www.NFLShop.com, www.neweracap.com, www.nike.com, in stadium retail stores, at Dick's Sporting Goods, Hatworld and Lids, with a portion of proceeds going to breast cancer charities.
The NFL and its teams will also be supporting The Tutu Project this year by providing photographer Bob Carey with access to select stadiums around the country to produce new images. Carey takes photographs of himself wearing a pink tutu in locations nationwide, with all net proceeds from the sale of his photos going to non-profits that support women with breast cancer. Carey's just-released book will be sold on NFL Auction, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. The New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts will be collaborating with Carey for his project this year. For more information, visit www.thetutuproject.com.
In 2011 alone, the NFL's A Crucial Catch campaign reached more than 151 million viewers, including 58 million women age 18 and older. The campaign's message is making a real impact-64% of NFL female fans and 61% of all NFL fans identify the importance of annual screenings, especially for women over 40, as the key message of the A Crucial Catch campaign.
Tanya Snyder, wife of Redskins owner Dan Snyder, Susie Spanos, wife of Chargers president Dean Spanos, and players including Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and running back DeAngelo Williams have all embraced A Crucial Catch-each has been touched by breast cancer. In addition, Saints quarterback Drew Brees recently filmed a breast cancer awareness PSA with the American Cancer Society to show his support for A Crucial Catch.
During the primetime match-up on October 7 between the Saints and the Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), the City of New Orleans will 'paint the town pink,' as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, City Hall and other prominent areas will be lit pink. During the game, the Saints will provide pink rally towels to all fans in attendance, and breast cancer survivors will participate in halftime activities.
In addition, the Buffalo Bills will work with local organizations to light Niagara Falls pink in honor of the Billieve Breast Cancer Awareness program. The Falls will be illuminated pink on October 19. The Indianapolis Colts will work with the city to turn the canal that runs through downtown pink for the month of October, beginning with a special ceremony on October 5.
NFL Network's "A Football Life" series will feature former player Chris Spielman on October 31. Spielman's wife Stefanie, lost her battle with breast cancer in 2009. Spielman has devoted much of his post-football life to breast cancer awareness and fundraising.
The NFL and the American Cancer Society will extend A Crucial Catch to the youth and high school level again this year. With help from USA Football, Andy Reid, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, sent a note to every youth and high school football coach across the country offering suggestions and ideas for how schools and teams can "go pink" along with the NFL and the American Cancer Society to show support for the cause. Coach Reid's late mother, Elizabeth, was a radiologist who treated many breast cancer patients, and his mother-in-law, Virginia Garrett, passed away from breast cancer. Interested schools and youth programs can visit cancer.org/coachestoolkit to get involved.
From cleats to gloves, towels to caps, NFL partners including Gatorade, Longaberger, Nike, Pro Specialties Group, Riddell, Under Armour and Wilson are creating pink merchandise for Breast Cancer Awareness games. Many other partners and licensees including, EA Sports, Panini and Topps will support A Crucial Catch through various products and promotions.
This year, Ticketmaster, ticket service provider to all 32 NFL clubs and the NFL Ticket Exchange, the official ticket exchange of the NFL, will contribute 10 cents for every NFL ticket sold during the month of October to the American Cancer Society, with a $40,000 limit. Additionally, Ticketmaster is printing pink tickets throughout the month to show its support for the cause. FOX broadcaster and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Troy Aikman, the official spokesperson of the NFL Ticket Exchange this season, will promote this joint effort and unveil the new pink ticket stock with Ticketmaster in Dallas, Texas.
Barclaycard will support A Crucial Catch throughout October with a contribution to the cause (up to $100,000) based on consumer spending using the NFL Extra Points credit card.
New Era will also donate women's hats to every club to be distributed to breast cancer survivors and worn during breast cancer awareness games.
Gatorade will again provide both on and off-the-field support for the cause. Pink towels will be used on the sidelines at every A Crucial Catch game. In addition, Gatorade is producing special edition A Crucial Catch bottles of 32oz. G Series Thirst Quencher that will be sold in Kroger stores nationwide through October 12.
PepsiCo and Kroger are once again partnering to attach real faces and star power to the campaign. Kroger-employed breast cancer survivors and New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez are once again featured in a PepsiCo product display, and are celebrated in Kroger's online community. Susie Spanos, wife of San Diego Chargers president Dean Spanos, and Houston Texans linebacker Bradie James will take part in the campaign as well.
In its first year as an NFL sponsor, Tide will be incorporating A Crucial Catch messaging throughout its ongoing "They're not just colors" NFL campaign.
Fans can visit www.NFL.com/pink to learn more about the campaign, the youth and high school football initiative, as well as important breast cancer detection information, prevention tips and how to participate in their local American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.
NFL Players will be raising money for breast cancer awareness with collective and individual efforts across the country. Through the NFLPA's One Team for the Cure and their own foundations, players will host a variety of events and fundraisers in their team cities and home communities. More information can be found at www.nflplayers.com/About-us/One-Team-One-Community/.
Many teams will extend the national platform with local efforts, including the distribution of education cards and more than 850,000 pink ribbons facilitated by volunteers from Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) sorority chapters. Teams will designate home games in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and plan special in-stadium or pregame events with local organizations. Team events include:
Arizona Cardinals
The will provide custom pink jerseys, socks, wristbands, laces, towels and painted pink ribbon logos on the fields for Central High School and a youth football team. In addition, Cardinals players, in partnership with the American Cancer Society, will provide a luncheon at the ACS "Hope Lodge" for current breast cancer patients and their breast cancer survivor mentors. Breast cancer survivors be on the field during the National Anthem and perform a cheer routine at halftime at the Cardinals October 14 game. Tutu Project photographer Bob Carey will photograph himself during this game to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. His wife, a breast cancer survivor, will be included in the activities on field. Members of ZTA will be on hand along with local high school football players to collect donations and distribute pink ribbons to fans as they enter the stadium.
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons will host a Dazzle & Dine event on October 2, treating breast cancer survivors to a day of pampering and a night of fine dining with Falcons players. During the Falcons breast cancer awareness game, the cheerleaders, operations crew, drumline and Freddie Falcon will dress in pink uniforms, Dazzle & Dine winners will be honored in a pregame ceremony, and the National Anthem will be performed by a breast cancer survivor. A large pink ribbon will be held by breast cancer survivors during the National Anthem, and the Falcons flag used for player introductions will be unfurled by breast cancer survivors. Halftime will feature a BMX stunt show with pink ramps and riders dressed in pink.
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens will host an on-field survivor tribute prior to kickoff on October 14 and distribute more than 50,000 pink ribbons to fans as they enter the stadium. All survivors honored on-field will receive a pink Ravens t-shirt and breast cancer awareness hat from New Era. During the morning of October 14, "Team Purple" (comprised of Ravens fans, wives and staff members) will be participating in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. In partnership with the American Cancer Society, the Ravens will host a check presentation pregame to highlight funding the A Crucial Catch Campaign has provided to ACS in order to implement a mammography program for women in Harford County, Md. In addition, the Ravens and ACS volunteers will distribute boxes of birthday candles to fans as they leave the game. Ravens cheerleaders will also be in breast cancer awareness gear for the game and Baltimore's Marching Ravens will sport pink plumes.
Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills will hold their 7th Annual Billieve event on October 19 in Niagara Falls, NY to help raise awareness and money for the fight against breast cancer. The evening will be highlighted by a concert from national recording artist Belinda Carlisle as well as the International PINKTOBER Living Ribbon. The living ribbon will be formed by American and Canadian Breast Cancer supporters and will stretch from the border of the U.S. to Canada across the Rainbow Bridge. In addition to the live entertainment, much of Western New York will be "going pink," including the Falls themselves, which will be illuminated pink to help raise awareness for the cause.
Carolina Panthers
On October 6, DEANGELO WILLIAMS, who pioneered the idea of NFL players wearing pink cleats 2009, will captain the "Williams Warriors" Komen for the Cure race team for the fourth consecutive year. On October 7, a group of 50 survivors representing Susan G. Komen Charlotte and the American Cancer Society will lead the team onto the field prior to the start of the game in the KEEP POUNDING Survivor Tunnel Run. Sandra Hill (DeAngelo Williams' mother) and Susan Olsen (GREG OLSEN'S mother), both of whom are breast cancer survivors, will also participate in the tunnel run and will serve as honorary Keep Pounding Drummers. TopCats cheerleaders will use pink poms, and ZTA will distribute 70,000 Think Pink! ribbons at the stadium gates.
Chicago Bears
Bears Care, the charitable beneficiary of the Chicago Bears, has been selling Real Bears Fans Wear Pink t-shirts and will continue throughout October. Net proceeds will be distributed to area programs providing care, assistance and support to breast cancer patients and their families. Fans are encouraged to wear the t-shirts to the October 22 game. Two Bears Care supporters will serve as honorary captains and participate in the coin toss. Flag-runners will be carrying special pink Bears flags that will be used during starting line-ups and every time the Bears score. Breast cancer survivors will help hold the 4th Phase flag prior to kick-off, and all 100 of the flag holders will be wearing pink New Era BCA hats. Volunteers from ZTA also will be handing out pink ribbons to fans.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals will have ZTA volunteers on-site distributing pink ribbons and information cards to fans as they enter the gates of Paul Brown Stadium. In the pre-game fan zone area (the Jungle Zone), there will be a Women's Services Van with volunteers distributing information, courtesy of team partner TriHealth. Pre-game, they will honor the Marvin Lewis Community Fund's Pink Football Award Winner with a special presentation. The winner also will deliver the pink coin to midfield for the coin toss.
Cleveland Browns
The Browns breast cancer awareness games will be October 14. At the game, the Browns & ZTA will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of their partnership by providing fans with free Think Pink ribbons. Breast cancer survivors will join pregame festivities, including the gauntlet formation for player introductions. Survivors will also receive special New Era hats. In addition, on October 2, the Browns Women's Organization will host a 'pink tailgate party' at the Hope Lodge, which is funded by the American Cancer Society. In 2012, MIKE HOLMGREN and JOE THOMAS recorded PSAs on breast cancer awareness, while several players have been impacted by breast cancer including JOSH CRIBBS, PHIL DAWSON, SCOTT FUJITA and USAMA YOUNG.
Dallas Cowboys
Ambassador Nancy Brinker, Founder of Susan G. Komen for the Cure, will attend the Cowboys breast cancer awareness game tonight and speak to the 500 halftime participants touched by breast cancer prior to the game. Bank of America, the game's presenting sponsor, will pass out breast cancer awareness themed signs to fans as they enter the stadium and present a special halftime extravaganza that features approximately 250 breast cancer survivors from Komen for the Cure alongside 250 alumnae Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in forming two "human" pink awareness ribbons on field. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will switch out one of the iconic blue stars from their uniform for a pink star for the game. The squad will also introduce a new Lucchese Boot which features a pink star and pink stitching and add a touch of pink to their traditional silver and blue poms. The team's iPromise merchandise line will be available exclusively at Old Navy stores across the nation, with proceeds benefiting Komen for the Cure.
Denver Broncos
A celebration of survivors in New Era breast cancer awareness caps is planned for half time at the Broncos October 28, complete with stadium-wide pink pompoms. These celebrated survivors will also be treated to a special pink champagne celebration pre-game before their half time recognition tribute. ZTA will be on site to distribute game day programs and pink ribbons. The Broncos will also field a race team for October 7 Race for the Cure and will be a partner of the annual Pink Tie Affair Gala on October 27.
Detroit Lions
The Lions will sponsor the ACS Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on October 13 in Detroit. The Lions' Women's Association will participate in the walk. The team has dedicated its October 28 game as its A Crucial Catch game. Forty breast cancer survivors wearing Pink New Era caps will form a fan tunnel that players will run through during pregame introductions. ZTA sorority members will pass out THINK PINK ribbons as fans enter the stadium. ACS volunteers will have a table on the Ford Field concourse for the team's first three home games to promote breast cancer awareness and provide fans with information on screenings.
Green Bay Packers
The Packers will recognize breast cancer awareness month on October 28 with Lambeau Field and Packers players prominently featuring the color pink in several ways. Fans will receive pink Kohl's Cares rally towels as they enter the stadium. A group of 60 Breast Cancer survivors will be on the field making up the gauntlet for player introductions wearing pink. Halftime will feature Oneida Nation Dancers dressed in pink performing a healing dance, and pink ribbons will be unfurled on the field and pink balloons released by survivors and fans touched by cancer. Lights around the stadium will glow pink in the evenings the week leading up to the game. The game also will feature collegiate and alumnae members of ZTA distributing pink ribbons and information in the Lambeau Field parking lots. In addition, Packers coaches' and players' wives be participating in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Awareness Walk on October 13.
Houston Texans
The Texans and Kroger will launch an online fundraiser today benefiting Susan G. Komen. Fans can make a monetary donation and get a chance to win Texans tickets for the Pink Ribbon game. On October 2, the Texans will hold our "Texans Tickled Pink Spa Day" where women undergoing breast cancer treatment and their caregivers will enjoy lunch, spa services and a Look Good, Feel Better presentation from the American Cancer Society. BRADIE JAMES will visit the spa day guests. On October 6, the Texans will be a sponsor at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. The team also will have more than 150 participants on the race team that day. During the team's Pink Ribbon game, they will recognize JANICE MCNAIR and DEBBIE PHILLIPS as the Home field Advantage Captains and Coin Toss Captains. Women undergoing breast cancer treatment and their caregivers will hold the Texas Flag and the Anthem singer will be Lyle Lovett. Kroger will do a stadium card stunt and "pink out" the crowd and ZTA sorority will hand out ribbons at the gates.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts will kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month with a visit by players to the IU Simon Cancer Center on October 2. That week, the team will also turn Colts.com pink, host the "Pinking of the Canal" event on October 5 to dye Indianapolis' downtown canal pink and dedicate their October 7 game to breast cancer awareness. Gameday elements will include a pink ribbon passout, on-field recognition of nearly 150 breast cancer survivors and a special edition "pink" gameday program. Throughout the month the team will accept nominations for their "Pamper Her Pink" program to give breast cancer survivors and women currently the disease the opportunity to receive lunch with Colts players and a day of a pampering. The Colts mascot, Blue, will also turn pink for all of his appearances in October, and the Indianapolis Colts Women's Organization will have Limited Edition Colts Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts for sale with all proceeds benefiting the IU Simon Cancer Center.
Jacksonville Jaguars
At their October 7 game, the Jaguars will be led out onto the field by a player carrying a pink breast cancer awareness flag. Pink ribbons providing breast cancer detection information will be given to fans. Pink caps, canvas bags and ladies tees also will be on sale. Cheerleaders will use pink poms. The American field flag will be held by 60 breast cancer survivors. The honorary captain will be a local breast cancer survivor.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs annual breast cancer awareness game presented by Hy-Vee and The University of Kansas Hospital will take place on October 7. Together with The University of Kansas Hospital, the team has identified over 50 breast cancer survivors who will participate in on-field pregame festivities. This includes displaying the large Arrowhead flag, participating in the game's honorary first pass along with Ambassador RB TONY REED and serving as the honorary captain for the coin-toss. Thanks to a partnership with New Era, these survivors will each wear special Chiefs-themed breast cancer awareness hats during those ceremonies. Also, as fans enter Arrowhead Stadium, they will receive a pink breast cancer awareness ribbon that will be distributed by members of the Chiefs Women's Organization as well as volunteers from ZTA. The team will sell pink merchandise in its Pro Shop on game days and through October. Proceeds will support The University of Kansas Hospital Cancer Center. Kcchiefs.com also will feature pink graphics.
Miami Dolphins
The [Miami Dolphins Women's Organization will participate in breast cancer awareness outreach at the October 14 game, including a Silent Auction and sale of pink hair extensions. The Miami Dolphins Women's Organization also will host 20 girls who have a parent who has been affected by breast cancer at Publix Cooking School on October 24. The Miami Dolphins Foundation will continue to provide a scholarship to children whose parents have been affected by breast cancer. In addition, the team will donate $5,000 to the America Cancer Society for mastectomy bras.
Minnesota Vikings
Jenni Greenway and members of the Vikings Women's Organization will partner with ZTA and pass out pink ribbons to fans prior to the October 7 game. On Tuesday, October 9, the Vikings organization will partner with the American Cancer Society to host a luncheon at Wildfire Grill in recognition of caregivers of 11 breast cancer survivors. Players, cheerleaders and Viktor the Viking will be in attendance.
New England Patriots
During the October 7 game, the Patriots will highlight breast cancer awareness by honoring breast cancer survivors who will line up on the field with Patriots cheerleaders for player introductions. In addition, Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame member ANDRE TIPPETT will present a $50,000 grant on behalf of the Patriots and NFL to the Community Health Center of Franklin County through the American Cancer Society's CHANGE program which aims to provide breast cancer screenings and early detection programming to areas of greatest need. Fans can also learn more about breast cancer awareness and screenings at tables throughout Gillette Stadium and through announcements made during the game.
New Orleans Saints
Tomorrow, Saints players will visit the Tanzy Breast Center of Ochsner Health System to distribute tote bags filled with Saints/Ochsner BCA items, along with pink Healincomfort medical device shirts to women preparing for their mastectomies. At their October 7 breast cancer awareness game, team partner Ochsner Health System will recognize breast cancer survivors during a pre-game presentation as part of the Ochsner Heroes program. They will also provide pink rally towels for all fans entering the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints will partner with ZTA to distribute information cards and pink ribbons at the game, while team partner Copeland's of New Orleans will distribute pink koozies with BCA info cards. Halftime entertainment will include breast cancer survivors performing a Zuumba dance. Volunteers from ACS will serve as gate giveaway crews. ACS will also feature a national PSA with Saints quarterback DREW BREES and will also utilize a NFL grant in New Orleans to provide free mammogram screenings to women in the region. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be lit pink on the day of the BCA game. The Saints are also participating in the local Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, as Saints Owner/Vice Chairman of the Board RITA BENSON LEBLANC will serve as honorary chair of the race.
New York Giants
October marks the Giants' 13th year of our commitment to breast cancer awareness and fundraising. On October 7, the Giants have once again invited breast cancer survivors from Hackensack University Medical Center to assist in unfurling a pink ribbon flag on the 50 yard line during the pre game ceremony. In addition, Bob Carey from the Tutu Project will be on-site shooting a photo for his upcoming book. This photo opportunity will take place near the end zone during our pregame ceremony. Sorority sisters from ZTA will be in the parking lots accepting donations for bumper stickers and rally towels. All funds raised will be distributed locally to breast cancer awareness partners the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation; The Tutu Project; A Little Easier Recovery; and the American Cancer Society.
New York Jets
The Atlantic Health Jets Women's Organization (AHJWO) will again partner with the American Cancer Society for their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on October 21 in Parsippany, N.J. AHJWO members will form a team, solicit friends and family for financial support and participate in the walk. The AHJWO has been the No. 1 NFL affiliated walk-team in the country the past two years, raising more than $26,000. The Jets will recognize breast cancer awareness month during their October 8 game.
Oakland Raiders
The Raiders breast cancer awareness game will be on October 21. A pink ribbon flag will be unfurled during the pregame celebration. The Raiders will honor six breast cancer survivors and their families from The Susan G. Komen Foundation during an on-field recognition prior to kickoff. Representatives from The Susan G. Komen Foundation will distribute breast cancer literature and pink ribbons to all fans. The Raiderettes, who will be celebrating their 50th Raiderette Reunion, will perform with pink poms and a special pink vest throughout the game.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles will pay tribute to breast cancer survivors at their October 14 game, where they will hold a large pink ribbon on-field during the anthem, give away pink towels, sell Tackling Breast Cancer hats, and all gameday staff/cheerleaders/SWOOP will be in pink apparel. The October 28 game will also feature Tackling Breast Cancer messages on the video boards. Throughout October, fans can submit photos for an online mosaic to show what Tackling Breast Cancer means to them with the option at the end to make a donation where 100% of the proceeds benefit the cause. The photos will be merged into one mosaic which will be published on the team's website and Facebook Page. Fans will then be able to "tag" their photo, connecting it to their social media pages.
Pittsburgh Steelers
On September 21, Steelers players visited Magee-Women's Hospital to offer a nutritional cooking class to breast cancer survivors and patients. Twenty-five survivors also will be honored in a pregame ceremony during the October 7 game. They will be on the sidelines for the Anthem and on the 45-yard line for the coin toss, wearing New Era BCA hats. Fans entering the stadium will receive pink Terrible Towels. ZTA members will distribute pink ribbons at Steelers Experience before the game. There will also be a check presentation from the game day sponsor to Susan G. Komen Pittsburgh affiliate.
St. Louis Rams
The Rams will partner with ZTA to pass out pink ribbons to fans outside the Edward Jones Dome prior to the October 4 Thursday Night Football game. Upon arrival, all fans will receive a pink rally towel. The team will also identify breast cancer survivors to form the tunnel that the players will run through during team introductions. Patty Schultz, a Rams staff member who is currently fighting breast cancer, will serve as the team's honorary captain. At halftime, the Rams current cheerleaders will join with alumni cheerleaders and junior cheerleaders for a performance called, "Cheer for a Cure." The money raised will benefit Siteman Cancer Center. Throughout the game, breast cancer-related messages from Rams players and cheerleaders will be shown on the video boards.
San Diego Chargers
The Chargers paint "the Q" pink for breast cancer awareness on October 15 for Monday Night Football! Fans will receive pink ribbons and information cards from members of ZTA, as well as a Chargers breast cancer awareness car magnet, presented by UC San Diego Health System. ZTA will have informational displays at four locations inside the stadium. The team will partner with the American Cancer Society to highlight and honor more than 30 breast cancer survivors on the field during pre-game festivities. More than 100 ZTA members in pink will assist in unveiling the flags and large pink ribbon on the field during the anthem. The Charger Girls will perform with pink pom poms and a breast cancer survivor will serve as the game's honorary captain. Beginning today, the Charger Girls are travelling to Mexico City in support of NFL Mexico's breast cancer awareness initiative. On October 19, UC San Diego Health System will host a special event for the Lightning Ladies called "Bolt Up Your Bra" at the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center. Attendees will hear from breast cancer survivors, get updates on treatments from clinical experts, and hear a special Chargers guest speaker. Lightning Ladies are encouraged to bring a "bolted up" bra for a chance to win autographed Chargers memorabilia.
San Francisco 49ers
On October 7, the [49ers will honor 50 breast cancer survivors during a half-time ceremony. The ceremony will begin with a PSA featuring players J*ONATHAN GOODWIN, MIKE IUPATI, JOE STALEY, ALEX SMITH, Defensive Line Coach JIM TOMSULA and a 49ers Ticket Sales Manager - all of whom have mothers who are survivors – and two survivors - 49ers Season Ticket Holder Arabella Cortez and a 49ers Total Access Broadcaster Melissa Galvin. Following the video, twelve 49ers alumni including DWIGHT CLARK, GUY MCINTYRE and KEENA TURNER will present the survivors - including the women featured in the video – with 49ers breast cancer awareness commemorative scarves. Throughout the game, the videoboard will share breast cancer facts and statistics provided by game sponsors Stanford Women's Cancer Center and UnitedHealthcare. Leading up to the game, the PSA will be featured on 49ers.com as well as other 49ers media outlets.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks will recognize breast cancer awareness at their October 14 game. The local chapter of ZTA will distribute 30,000 pink ribbons to fans as they enter the stadium. During the game, the Sea Gals will use neon pink poms and will wear neon pink boots. The two video boards will have pink ribbons on the bottom of the screen during the entire game. On October 13, the Seahawks Women's Association will hold their annual Football 101 Clinic with proceeds benefitting Wings of Karen. The CenturyLink Field arch lights will be pink Wednesday and Thursday nights throughout the month of October.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
On October 9, Buccaneers players and cheerleaders will present $5,000 to the American Cancer Society and serve dinner to breast cancer patients and caretakers staying at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, a facility that offers out-of-town cancer patients and their caregivers a free, temporary place to stay while receiving effective cancer treatment. The team will host their breast cancer awareness game on October 14. Volunteers from ZTA sorority will hand out breast cancer awareness ribbons to fans as they enter the stadium. Fans will also have the chance to visit the Florida Cancer Specialists mobile screening vehicle before the game. The Buccaneers will be welcomed to the field by children with parents battling breast cancer and oncology nurses from across Florida. More than 200 breast cancer survivors, patients and caretakers will participate in pre-game elements and be seated in the Front Row Fans sections of the stadium. The coin toss will be performed by a specially-selected Bay area resident who submitted a story of breast cancer survival to the team. All Buccaneers and stadium staff will wear pink ribbons sported by coaches; cheerleaders will wear custom breast cancer awareness uniforms and use pink pompoms; and pink flags will fly from the pirate ship in Buccaneer Cove throughout the game. All fans will receive a custom Buccaneers pink rally towel upon entry, provided by the Tampa Tribune.
Tennessee Titans
Prior to kickoff of the Titans Thursday Night Football game on October 11, Titans Owner K.S. "BUD" ADAMS, JR. will welcome 12 breast cancer survivors to game for a special recognition ceremony. Donna Palmer, wife of Titans offensive coordinator Chris Palmer, will be one of the 12 survivors honored by the club. The survivors will all receive gift bags, which will include pink Titans hats, compliments of New Era. Yulinda Cook, breast cancer survivor and mother of Titans tight end JARED COOK, will then raise the ceremonial "12th Titan Flag" prior to kickoff. Breast cancer awareness information will be distributed on the Saint Thomas Health's Mobile Mammography Coach, parked on the South side of LP Field. ZTA volunteers will distribute approximately 25,000 pink ribbons to fans attending the game. Everyone entering LP Field will be given a pink rally towel, compliments of Baptist and Saint Thomas Hospitals and FUZE.
Washington Redskins
Fans attending the Redskins October 7 game will be welcomed by TANYA SNYDER hundreds of ZTA members distributing THINK-PINK! ribbons and education. On October 2, the Washington Redskins, Mrs. Snyder and the American Cancer Society, will host the fifth annual All Star Survivors Celebration for area women currently battling breast cancer. The breast cancer survivors attending the event will be pampered and supported by a host of players, coaches, and their wives serving as "Team Captains." The "all-star survivors" will also be on-field during player introductions wearing pink New Era caps.