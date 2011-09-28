NFL supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Falcons will host a Dazzle & Dine event on Oct. 4, treating breast cancer survivors to a day of pampering and a night of fine dining with Falcons players. During the Falcons Breast Cancer Awareness game, the cheerleaders and Freddie Falcon will dress in pink uniforms, Dazzle & Dine winners will be honored in a pregame ceremony, and the anthem will be performed by "Shades of Pink," a choir comprised of breast cancer survivors. A large pink ribbon will be held by breast cancer survivors during the anthem and the Falcons flag used for player introductions will be unfurled by breast cancer survivors. Halftime will feature a performance by the Falcons Cheerleaders, Falcons Cheerleader Alumni and breast cancer survivors, all clad in pink followed by a BMX stunt show with pink ramps and riders dressed in pink. The show will conclude with a Ford sponsored distribution of pink t-shirts attached to pink parachutes.