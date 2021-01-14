NFL SUPER BOWL LV FAN CAMPAIGN CONTEST RULES 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. Contest Period: The NFL Super Bowl LV Fan Campaign (the "Contest") begins at 12:00:01 am Eastern Time ("ET") on January 18, 2021 and concludes at 11:59:59 pm ET on February 7, 2021 (the "Contest Period").

2. Eligibility: This Contest is open to all entrants and named nominees who are legal residents of Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. If an entrant is over the age of 13 but has the permission of their parent or legal guardian to enter the Contest, he/she may also participate (but only as an entrant and not as a named nominee). Employees, representatives or agents of NFL Canada Company (the "Sponsor" or "NFL"), its parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions and all advertising, media buying and promotional agencies, and Contest judges, are ineligible, as well as members of the immediate family of, or persons domiciled with, any of those described above. Immediate family means parents, sisters, brothers, children or spouse.

3. How to Enter: No purchase necessary. Participants must have internet access to enter the Contest.

To enter, visit the Contest microsite located at http://nfl.com/fanoftheyear during the Contest Period and follow the on-screen instructions to complete and submit a contest entry form, including by providing your name, age, email address; information about your nominee; your essay; and any Optional Media Submission (each completed and submitted entry form an "Entry"). Entries (including essay and Optional Media Submission) must comply with instructions, and these Rules (including requirements set out in section 4 below).

Self-nominations are permitted, except for entrants who are under the age of majority. For clarity, entrant will be the individual who submits an Entry, whereas the nominee will be the individual named in and the subject matter of the Entry. If selected, prize will be awarded to named nominee associated with an Entry and not the entrant. Each entrant must obtain the consent of the named nominee to submit his/her name and information as part of the Entry, including consent to submit the details, content contained in the essay and Optional Media Submission. Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Contest Period.

Any attempt by any participant to enter more than once or to enter by using multiple/different accounts, identities, registrations and logins, or any other method will void that participant's Entries and that participant may be disqualified. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible or misdirected Entries and such Entries will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute as to any Entry, the authorized account holder of the email address used to register will be deemed to be the entrant. The "authorized account holder" is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winners may be required to show proof of their identity (as the nominee) and the entrant associated with that Entry may be required to show proof of their identity and/or being the authorized account holder.

4. Essay and Optional Media Submission Requirements: Entrants must submit one (1) essay as part of their Entry. Entrants may also choose to submit one (1) optional media submission as part of their Entry.

The essay submission must be limited to 300 words or less and explain how the named nominee demonstrates strong passion and fandom for the NFL and has contributed to their community.

The optional media submission must comply with the following (each an "Optional Media Submission"):

• It must consist of a photo that shows or demonstrates how the named nominee is a passionate NFL fan or how the named nominee has contributed to their community.

• It must be in JPG format and must not be larger than 1MB in size.

• It must not have been made with the assistance of a professional and cannot have been submitted in association with another Contest or promotion of any kind or exhibited or displayed publicly through any means.

Sponsor grants each entrant a limited license to use Sponsor's trade-marks, brands and logos for the sole purpose of creating and uploading an Optional Media Submission into this Contest. Entrants should use best efforts to ensure that Optional Media Submissions do not contain any trade-marks, brands, logos or other third party products, other than those of Sponsor, unless the appropriate consents have been obtained or the identifiable third party products, trade-marks, brands, and/or logos have been blurred out so as to be unrecognizable. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to blur out any identifiable third party products, trade-marks, brands and/or logos that may appear in an Optional Media Submission.

5. Media Submission Rights:

Representations and Warranties: By submitting an Optional Media Submission, each entrant represents and warrants that: (i) they (or their parent / legal guardian, if entrant is a minor) have the exclusive, worldwide, perpetual rights to all intellectual property associated with and/or included within and/or show in the Optional Media Submission, and that Sponsor's use of the Optional Media Submission will not infringe upon the intellectual property or other rights of any person; (ii) the Optional Media Submission is an original work, was made without the assistance of a professional and has not been submitted in association with another Contest or promotion or exhibited or displayed publicly through any means; (iii) all applicable permissions were obtained, including permission not use any locations featured in the Optional Media Submission, and permission from the nominee and any individual (or his/her parent/guardian, if the individual is a minor) who appears in the Optional Media Submission; and (iv) that the Optional Media Submission otherwise complies with these Rules.

Grant of License: By submitting an Optional Media Submission, each entrant (or their parent / legal guardian, if entrant is a minor): (i) grants to the Sponsor a royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, create derivate works from, and display his/her Optional Media Submission, in whole or in part, on a worldwide basis, and to incorporate it into other works, in any form, media or technology now known or later developed, including for promotional or marketing purposes; (ii) waives all moral rights in and to his/her Optional Media Submission in favour of the Sponsor; and (iii) agrees to release and hold harmless the Releasees (defined below) from and against any and all claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy, copyright infringement, trademark infringement or any other intellectual property related cause of action that relates in any way to the Optional Media Submission. If requested, entrant and/or nominee must be able to provide to Sponsor (in a form acceptable to Sponsor), evidence of compliance with these Rules and sign any necessary documentation that may be required for Sponsor or its designees to make use of the non-exclusive rights entrant is granting with respect to the Optional Media Submission.

6. Prizes: There are three (3) prizes available to be won in the Contest (the "Prizes"). The first prize consists of $30,000 CAD cash. The second prize consists of $20,000 CAD cash. The third prize consists of $10,000 CAD cash.

Prizes will be awarded to the named nominee in a selected Entry.

7. Awarding of Prizes

On or about February 22, 2021 at approximately 10:00 am ET at 1440-401 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5E 1P8, Sponsor will:

(1) Select Semi-Finalists – Randomly draw and select one hundred (100) entries from among all eligible Entries received ("Semi-Finalists"); and

(2) Select Three (3) Winning Entries – Convene a panel of judges (composed of 4-5 individuals of Sponsor's choosing) to select three (3) Entries and potential winners (the potential winners being the named nominee in each of the three selected Entries) from among the one hundred (100) Semi-Finalists based on the following criteria, weighed equally:

• Named nominee demonstrates strong passion and fandom of the NFL

• Named nominee has made a contribution to their community

• Communication and clarity of the Entry

The named nominee associated with each of the three (3) selected Entries is eligible to win a Prize, provided the Entry, named nominee and entrant otherwise comply with these Rules. The Entry and named nominee with the highest score will receive the first prize ($30,000 CAD), the Entry and named nominee with the second highest score will receive the second prize ($20,000 CAD), and the Entry and named nominee with the third highest score will receive the third prize ($10,000 CAD). In the event of a tie, the Sponsor will conduct a random draw from among the tied entries to receive the prize in question.

If the selected Entry, entrant or nominee does not comply with the Rules, then an additional selection may be held in order to select another Entry (and associated named nominee) in accordance with these Rules, in order to distribute the Prizes. If necessary, a third selection, and so forth, may be held in order to distribute the Prizes.

The odds of winning the Prize depend on the number and caliber of Entries received during the Contest Period.

EACH ENTRANT AND POTENTIAL NAMED NOMINEE / PRIZE WINNER IS SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY SPONSOR WHOSE DECISION IS FINAL AND BINDING IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THE CONTEST. The entrant and potential named nominee winner associated with his/her Entry may be contacted using the email addresses provided with the Entry and if contacted, must respond within seven (7) days. Failure to respond to this email within seven (7) days of notification or return of e-mail notification as undeliverable will result in disqualification.

To claim his/her prize, each potential named nominee winner and entrant associated with the selected Entry must complete the information required, and if required, complete, sign, and return a declaration of compliance with the Rules and a release (including a publicity release) and correctly answer a mathematical skill-testing question. Sponsor also reserves the discretion to require the entrant and/or nominee to provide supporting documentation or verifying information to verify the accuracy of the submission (e.g. to fact-check whether or not the named nominee has made the specified contributions to their community) and reserves the discretion to disqualify the Entry and named nominee should the Sponsor not be satisfied (in its sole discretion) about the accuracy of the submission (in which case an alternate Entry and nominee may be selected in accordance with the Rules). Once the entrant and potential named nominee winner has completed these steps, a confirmation will be emailed as verification.

If an entrant or potential named nominee winner does not comply with these Rules, cannot be contacted, fails to respond within the specified time, fails to provide the required information or documentation or if the prize, prize notification or verification is returned as undeliverable, the potential Entry and nominee winner will be disqualified and he/she forfeits the Prize. A potential named nominee winner is not a winner of any prize, even if a website should so indicate, unless and until the potential named nominee winner has been confirmed a winner in accordance with these Rules. Sponsor will not accept screenshots or other evidence of winning in lieu of its validation process. Any notification that occurs after the System has failed for any reason is deemed defective and is void and will not be honored.

Prizes must be accepted as awarded. Sponsor reserves the right, in their sole discretion, to substitute all or a portion of any Prize with a prize of equal or greater value for any reason. Unclaimed prizes will not be reissued. By accepting a Prize, entrant and named nominee winner authorizes the Sponsor to broadcast, publish and disseminate their names, city and province of residence, photographs, likenesses, comments and voices, in connection with any promotion or publicity at no further compensation to the entrant or winner. In the event an entrant or potential named nominee winner is disqualified or not eligible, that named nominee shall not be awarded the Prize and that Prize may not be awarded, and Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard.

8. Entry Conditions and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Contest; (b) release and hold harmless the Sponsor and its respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliated and related companies, the prize suppliers, the Contest judges and any other organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Contest or results of the Contest, and all of their respective past and present officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents, representatives, successors and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including but not limited to negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, arising from or in connection with the Contest or a nominee's acceptance, use or misuse of the Prize; and (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable legal fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant's or nominee's participation in the Contest and/or nominee's acceptance, use or misuse of the Prize.

9. Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest; (b) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (c) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the registration or entry process or the Contest; (d) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest or the processing of Entries; or (e) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's or nominee's participation in the Contest or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize. If for any reason an Entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, the sole remedy is another Entry in the Contest. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded.

10. Disputes: Each entrant and each potential named nominee winner agrees that: (a) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or any Prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or any Prize awarded, shall be resolved exclusively by the Ontario Courts; (c) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Contest, but in no event legal fees; and (d) under no circumstances will entrant or potential named nominee winner be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant, nominee and Sponsor in connection with the Contest, shall (unless otherwise prohibited by law) be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the Province of Ontario, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the Province of Ontario or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the Province of Ontario.

11. General Rules:

a) All Entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned.

b) Subject in Québec to the jurisdiction of the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole and absolute discretion to cancel, withdraw, amend, terminate or suspend this Contest in whole or in part at any time without prior notice or obligation for any reason, including if a virus, bug or other cause beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor corrupts the security, fairness or proper administration of the Contest. The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the registration or entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt to deliberately damage any website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest, including fraudulently claiming any Prize, is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent permitted by law, including criminal prosecution. The Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

c) This Contest is void where prohibited by law and is a subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. All decisions of the Sponsor are final, binding and conclusive in all matters relating to this Contest.

d) All Entries are subject to verification (including requirement to submit proof of identification for both entrant and nominee) and Sponsor reserves the right to cancel and revoke any Entries if they are found to be improper or if the entrant or nominee is subsequently found not to be eligible pursuant to these Rules. Proof of submitting an Entry is not proof of receipt by Sponsor.

e) Named nominee winner must accept Prize delivery upon Sponsor's terms and delivery times. Any shipped prizes are not insured and Sponsor shall not assume any liability for lost, stolen, late, destroyed, damaged, or misdirected prizes.

f) By registering for the Contest, all entrants consent to the collection, use and disclosure of their personal information by Sponsor for the purposes of administering the Contest, and otherwise in accordance with the Sponsor's Privacy Policy, available at http://www.nfl.com/help/privacy or as permitted or required by law. If you consent, personal information may also be used to send you information and special offers regarding the Sponsor's products. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by Sponsor should be addressed to: Privacy Inquiries, 1440-401 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5E 1P8.

g) For residents of Quebec, any litigation respecting the conduct or organization of this Contest in Quebec may be submitted to the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux for a ruling. For residents of Quebec, any litigation respecting the awarding of a prize may be submitted to the Régie only for the purpose of helping the parties reach a settlement.