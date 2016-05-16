NFL summer subplots: One burning question for each AFC team

Perhaps this is a question for more than merely the impending summer and preseason. Prior to this past season, I was imploring fans and analysts alike to tap the brakes on the drive to give Luck a gold jacket. Admittedly, I did feel Luck was on his way to greatness, even if he had finished the 2014 campaign on a sour note. Then Luck suffered through an injury-riddled 2015. Consequently, the Colts looked to beef up their protection by taking two offensive linemen in the first three rounds (first-round center Ryan Kelly and third-round tackle Le'Raven Clark). That should help, but Luck also must take care of himself and stop treating his body like that of a running back. Another thing he has to take care of: the football. Luck has 27 turnovers in his last 16 games. That's not a misprint. Will the real (we think) Andrew Luck please stand up?